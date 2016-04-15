Can I really use wallpaper in the bathroom?

Many of us will be surprised to find that the world of wallpaper has been opened up to us – we can now use it on any wall or ceiling in our homes. Yes, that also includes the bathroom!

Of course, paper and water are not a good match, and using standard wallpaper as is in a modern bathroom can be a recipe for disaster. As soon as the paper absorbs water (which it invariably will), it will start forming mould, which no one is ever happy about. Not to mention the host of health problems this can cause.

There are some, who will go this route against all advice, and apply plain wallpaper in a bathroom. This may work out well for them in the short term, but the paper will never hold longer than two years at most, and that will not even be in the most desirable condition.

Here at homify, however, we are not interested in poor quality solutions, only effective ones that make your life simpler! So join us on a journey to explore how you can best apply wallpaper in your bathroom.