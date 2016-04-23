​A Tiny Bathroom Transformation

When it comes to the world of architecture and interior design, projects work just like any other venture in any other field. Sometimes a few hitches cause complications, while other times the entire process goes down without any trouble. And then sometimes, a miracle occurs, and it is such an example that we are discovering today.

Innenarchitekturbüro Jürgen Lübcke architects, located in Krefeld, Germany, took charge of today’s remodelling project. And they are the perfect experts to show us that with hard work and imagination, just about anything can happen.

The starting point: a dark and small bathroom no more than 7 m² in size. The end result: a bright and super comfortable space where one can answer Mother Nature’s calls in style.