The Versatile Modern Villa

This fantastic house designed and built by the excellent team at Kubik Lab in Columbia, is at one with nature. The luxury finishes, that are environmentally friendly, ensure a home that is elegant and welcoming but also has some rustic elements.
The home takes up about 270 square metres and is part of a complex of two houses. It has an outstanding flexible, modern and versatile design that makes a great place for the whole family. The villa is located in Anapoima, which is about 80 kilometers from Bogota, Colombia. Luscious greenery, flora and a pleasant climate is part of the overall attraction.
Let's enjoy a closer look!
Our first glimpse at this beautiful home shows a perfect design. The elegance of the stone exterior, along with the neutral walls and gorgeous green lawn creates the perfect setting for this villa—it almost blends in with its surroundings, becoming part of the attraction and eye-catching appeal.
The garden is spacious, with some vegetation planted neatly along the walls. The double storey home with its natural stone exterior is charming, with a touch of rustic simplicity. It's a luxurious villa from all angles, and we cannot wait to explore.
The back area of the home opens to the exterior, allowing natural sunlight and ventilation to become a part of the designer appeal. It's comfortable and brightly lit throughout the day. Enjoy a gentle breeze while you relax on the deck chairs, or even catch a tan while you're at it!
The shelter and shade introduced by the trees surrounding this home creates a comfortable atmosphere. Shielding the residents from the harsh rays of the sun at the extreme times of the day. The all-white interior walls and wooden doors creates an almost Mediterranean ambiance… nothing short of perfect.
This luxury villa is dedicated to sustainable and innovative construction, which is why the architectural design team opted to create a home that is integrated into the environment. This image is a clear example of how the home is at one with nature. The home has been built around the existing tree with enough space for it to continue growing.
The nature loving home is so friendly, functional and versatile. The all-white walls and floor accentuate the cheerful atmosphere, especially when in contrast with the striking blue water of the swimming pool and overwhelming green landscape.
We now move on to a favourite part of this interesting and unique modern home, the swimming pool area! It's an infinity pool, which produces a visual effect that the water extend to the horizon. It is certainly a great option especially in a home surrounding by a natural landscape of beauty. The turquoise water is attractive and would definitely make anyone want to enjoy its traquil vibes.
The pool is visible from several rooms throughout the house, so even if you aren't in the mood for a swim, just enjoying the azure blue sight would have a calming effect! The space is also the perfect setting for an intimate party of two or a vibrant social event of 20. So how about it?
The large master bedroom of this stunning home is located on the top floor. The decor is so simple, almost minimalist, with a complete uncluttered appearance. The all-white walls and bed linen creates a comfortable yet rustic charm, while the darker wooden shutters and frames again has that Mediterranean appeal.
The flooring is neutral and a comfortable sofa seems to be the only other piece of furniture in the bedroom besides the bed. Perfect, elegant and admirable! Take a step out onto the spacious balcony and enjoy the overwhelming and picturesque view or just enjoy the afternoon sun… the choice is yours.
Our final look at this amazing villa takes us to the patio area, where a gorgeous view of the landscape awaits us, along with the comfortable deck chairs to enjoy the company of friends and family on a cool summer night. Again we catch a glimpse at this stunning swimming pool.
How about sipping on cocktails at sunset for a great social event with loved ones? Those deck chairs look so inviting! Or how about an afternoon barbecue with the whole family? Now wouldn't that just be amazing? If you liked this designer home, then A Relaxing Modern Habitat might just surprise you as well.