The Versatile Modern Villa

This fantastic house designed and built by the excellent team at Kubik Lab in Columbia, is at one with nature. The luxury finishes, that are environmentally friendly, ensure a home that is elegant and welcoming but also has some rustic elements.

The home takes up about 270 square metres and is part of a complex of two houses. It has an outstanding flexible, modern and versatile design that makes a great place for the whole family. The villa is located in Anapoima, which is about 80 kilometers from Bogota, Colombia. Luscious greenery, flora and a pleasant climate is part of the overall attraction.

Let's enjoy a closer look!