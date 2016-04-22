Contemporary Thatch Roof Sophistication

Today on homify 360, we head to the Netherlands. This spectacular design project by the team at Kwint Architecture will have you spellbound. It's a modern home with a rustic charm set on a rural estate with a picturesque countryside, and it's absolutely captivating!

The unique and unusual interior architecture is elegant and stylish, we love the pleasant and airy space, the use of quality materials and the decor that is welcoming! It's definitely a family home in the country and that's what makes it so much more awesome! And of course in true Dutch style… the thatch roof style must be included!