From Shabby to Chic: How to give your home an easy upgrade!

Are you tired of seeing the same old boring furniture in your house? But you really don't have money to replace something that is in a good condition simple because you feel like a change? Then a shabby chic upgrade might be the perfect facelift for your home!
Simply have a look at items in your house that are in need of some sprucing, this could be anything from that bedside table or dressing table you inherited from your grandmother… that old sofa that is need of a re-upholster or even that box of old black and white photos which you've been meaning to check through, sort out and frame. The team at homify, have compiled this handy Ideabook to help you breathe new life into your worn out home. Now let's get started!
Creating a focal point in your room is easier than you think. So while you may not have money to replace your old sofa, how about painting one wall in your home in a striking colour or even framing a stunning image that you love! How about enhancing the space around your fireplace to make it even more attractive?
This fantastic shabby chic example makes use of neutral colours on the walls, while this unconventional sofa creates a focal point in the living room, designed by the team at Daire Tadilatları. If you already have an unconventional piece of furniture such as this, then half your problem has been solved! It really is eye-catching, don't you think?
Organic decor and shabby chic style go hand in hand. You've always wanted to bring the greenery from the outdoors to the interior of your home, so what better way to do that then to add some fantastic plant life! Get creative with pot plants and make yours a designer feature!
Potted plants are great because they last a lot longer than cut flowers, so where it be leafy greens or beautiful roses, maybe even orchids, your interior can now be a lot more green friendly and awesome! Shabby chic just got owned!
Textures in a home are the epitome of shabby chic, so while you have a neutral and comfortable sofa in your living room, it's time to add a bit more vibrancy to the space. Textures can be introduced through colourful scatter pillows with embroidered patterns or some elegant materials, such as raw silk, denim or even canvas. How about a shaggy rug to add a relaxing atmosphere to your living room area?
If you would like to incorporate textures in a step further, then how about adding this sound proofing textured 3D wall design to your room? This will make your home more interesting, while adding a funky texture to the wall!
So you may have a box filled with old photographs, some even black and white, how about some paintings from your kids first day at school, that you dare not throw away! Well here's a clever idea, frame your favourite pieces and then use them as an art deco space to decorate your wall!
This way you have a mixture of personal effects that mean something to you, and you will have a neat and tidy way to display them. Also, your kid will feel pretty special! So it's definitely a win-win! It's an inexpensive way to create your own home art gallery!
There's always that one special piece of furniture in a home. Something that you simply adore! A classic, maybe even vintage chair that you inherited or picked up at an antique store. It's striking and eye-catching and definitely shabby chic!
Why not pair this fantastic piece of furniture with a tall reading lamp and light up a corner, you will have a great reading corner, for those days when all you want to do is relax with a good book in a comfortable chair. Thinking about creating a classic home decor space? Then The homify guide to classic decor, is ideal for you!
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but let's have a look at a final shabby chic upgrade idea! How about this gorgeous lantern to add a surprising piece of vibrancy to your interior? You can use it as a decorative conversation starter in your home or actually make use of it on your terrace!
The shabby chic look of this item is perfect! It has a worn in designer appeal that is attractive and would be a great way to illuminate your garden on a warm summer night. This second hand furniture item could just be sitting in your grandmothers' basement or attic, but a visit to the antique or thrift store might just bring with it a world off bargains!