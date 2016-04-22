From Shabby to Chic: How to give your home an easy upgrade!

Are you tired of seeing the same old boring furniture in your house? But you really don't have money to replace something that is in a good condition simple because you feel like a change? Then a shabby chic upgrade might be the perfect facelift for your home!

Simply have a look at items in your house that are in need of some sprucing, this could be anything from that bedside table or dressing table you inherited from your grandmother… that old sofa that is need of a re-upholster or even that box of old black and white photos which you've been meaning to check through, sort out and frame. The team at homify, have compiled this handy Ideabook to help you breathe new life into your worn out home. Now let's get started!