Creative Modern Kitchen Wall Ideas

So you're very tired of your old and boring kitchen. It's dull and lifeless, it definitely has no attractive qualities and not reflective of your vibrant personality either. This Ideabook, is filled with exciting kitchen wall improvement ideas and inspirations that are creative, exotic and interesting.
Fixing up your kitchen is much easier when you think of a facelift, instead of a complete renovation. It's less time-consuming and is also far less expensive than a kitchen transformation. Have a look at these fun ideas and decide how best to improve your kitchen, with the help of homify of course!
There is nothing quite like natural stone for a fascinating effect in your kitchen. It's a versatile idea that is elegant and charming, comes in a variety of colours and is relatively durable and easy to maintain. The stone provides a contrasting effect to your kitchen wall and can be used in a modern and minimalist style kitchen setting to even the most rustic and vintage kitchens.
Create an amazing contrast with this darker natural stone option or use a lighter or neutral shade for a chic and trendy colour combination. Add some creative lighting beneath each cabinet to instantly update your wall and accentuate the texture and contrast of this stone wall!
Personalise your kitchen walls in vinyl stickers, with a brand or motto that represents your character and personality in a fantastic colour of your choice. This will create a comfortable kitchen that you can be at home in. The possibilities are endless with this decor option!
Use your imagination and come up with something unique and original to represent your personal style! How about a quote or daily mantra? Dress and glam up your kitchen walls with this fabulous and decorative graphic art!
Is your kitchen a boring neutral colour? Something the very opposite of the spunky person you are? Well it might be time for a change to something a bit brighter and more vibrant! How about your favourite colour? We all know it's not beige! Something bold, with a great texture to go along with it?!
This example of the red and mosaic kitchen wall certainly pushes all boundaries of colour, contrast and style! It's a project by Porcelanite Studio and is unique, colourful, attractive and stylish! It will definitely suit a homeowner that has a bit more of an edgy and dramatic style!
A natural brick kitchen is a design trend that was made popular when a combination of rustic style and modern appliances became the norm. Now this exposed brick option is making an even more elegant and charming designer style appearance!
But there some issues when including this option in your kitchen. The material is porous and accumulates mold easily, while cleaning it is rather difficult. However, with regular maintenance, this stylish home decor trend can be perfect for your home!
Painting your kitchen walls has been made a little more popular in recent years, especially with waterproof, acrylic and plastic paint editions now available on the market. This kitchen decor option is great because it allows the homeowner to change and adapt their kitchen walls if they are in the mood for a change.
The technological advancements made with regard to paints, now allow for easy cleaning as well as anti-mold finishes which make this creative option durable and long lasting! Change your kitchen colour as often as you like, and shock your guests each time they visit!
Floor to ceiling wood in your kitchen? Well it's your personal choice, but if you like the idea of a cabin-like feeling in your kitchen, then this fantastic, rustic style may just be for you! It's a bit daring… even risky, especially with natural wood.
But, if you like the look of wood, and all the textured style that it adds to a home, then go ahead and make your kitchen as cosy as you would like. Just remember that wood requires regular maintenance and often retouching with wood to create a bright and beautiful interior.
Traditionally, wallpaper is often not used in kitchens, but that doesn't mean it can't be utilised to create a different and stylish kitchen! There is a never ending variety, colour choice and style available in modern or rustic prints.
Vinyl wallpaper is a lot more durable then its paper counterpart and would make a great addition in any kitchen, and if you are in the mood for something different, then simply change your wallpaper! Creativity and charming kitchen walls have never been so easy!