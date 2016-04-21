Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creative Modern Kitchen Wall Ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Küche, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art KitchenAccessories & textiles
Loading admin actions …

So you're very tired of your old and boring kitchen. It's dull and lifeless, it definitely has no attractive qualities and not reflective of your vibrant personality either. This Ideabook, is filled with exciting kitchen wall improvement ideas and inspirations that are creative, exotic and interesting. 

Fixing up your kitchen is much easier when you think of a facelift, instead of a complete renovation. It's less time-consuming and is also far less expensive than a kitchen transformation. Have a look at these fun ideas and decide how best to improve your kitchen, with the help of homify of course!

Natural stone

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

There is nothing quite like natural stone for a fascinating effect in your kitchen. It's a versatile idea that is elegant and charming, comes in a variety of colours and is relatively durable and easy to maintain. The stone provides a contrasting effect to your kitchen wall and can be used in a modern and minimalist style kitchen setting to even the most rustic and vintage kitchens.

Create an amazing contrast with this darker natural stone option or use a lighter or neutral shade for a chic and trendy colour combination. Add some creative lighting beneath each cabinet to instantly update your wall and accentuate the texture and contrast of this stone wall!

Vinyl

Küche, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art KitchenAccessories & textiles
K&amp;L Wall Art

K&L Wall Art
K&amp;L Wall Art
K&L Wall Art

Personalise your kitchen walls in vinyl stickers, with a brand or motto that represents your character and personality in a fantastic colour of your choice. This will create a comfortable kitchen that you can be at home in. The possibilities are endless with this decor option! 

Use your imagination and come up with something unique and original to represent your personal style! How about a quote or daily mantra? Dress and glam up your kitchen walls with this fabulous and decorative graphic art!

Tiles

Cocinas, Porcelanite Dos Porcelanite Dos Walls & flooringTiles
Porcelanite Dos

Porcelanite Dos
Porcelanite Dos
Porcelanite Dos

Is your kitchen a boring neutral colour? Something the very opposite of the spunky person you are? Well it might be time for a change to something a bit brighter and more vibrant! How about your favourite colour? We all know it's not beige! Something bold, with a great texture to go along with it?!

This example of the red and mosaic kitchen wall certainly pushes all boundaries of colour, contrast and style! It's a project by Porcelanite Studio and is unique, colourful, attractive and stylish! It will definitely suit a homeowner that has a bit more of an edgy and dramatic style!

Natural brick

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Kitchen
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

A natural brick kitchen is a design trend that was made popular when a combination of rustic style and modern appliances became the norm. Now this exposed brick option is making an even more elegant and charming designer style appearance!

But there some issues when including this option in your kitchen. The material is porous and accumulates mold easily, while cleaning it is rather difficult. However, with regular maintenance, this stylish home decor trend can be perfect for your home!

Paint

Extension d'une longère en Picardie, Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Modern kitchen Pink
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

Painting your kitchen walls has been made a little more popular in recent years, especially with waterproof, acrylic and plastic paint editions now available on the market. This kitchen decor option is great because it allows the homeowner to change and adapt their kitchen walls if they are in the mood for a change. 

The technological advancements made with regard to paints, now allow for easy cleaning as well as anti-mold finishes which make this creative option durable and long lasting! Change your kitchen colour as often as you like, and shock your guests each time they visit!

Wood

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kitchen
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Floor to ceiling wood in your kitchen? Well it's your personal choice, but if you like the idea of a cabin-like feeling in your kitchen, then this fantastic, rustic style may just be for you! It's a bit daring… even risky, especially with natural wood. 

But, if you like the look of wood, and all the textured style that it adds to a home, then go ahead and make your kitchen as cosy as you would like. Just remember that wood requires regular maintenance and often retouching with wood to create a bright and beautiful interior.

Wallpaper

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Traditionally, wallpaper is often not used in kitchens, but that doesn't mean it can't be utilised to create a different and stylish kitchen! There is a never ending variety, colour choice and style available in modern or rustic prints. 

Vinyl wallpaper is a lot more durable then its paper counterpart and would make a great addition in any kitchen, and if you are in the mood for something different, then simply change your wallpaper! Creativity and charming kitchen walls have never been so easy! If kitchen island advice is what you need, then these 7 Sensational Kitchen Islands is a great read for you!

​Modern Touches To A Classic Structure
Have you given your kitchen a facelift? Where did you start? What do you think of these ideas?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks