What to expect when working with an Interior Designer

Here on homify we are filled to the brim with inspiration regarding beautiful houses, tranquil gardens, luxurious hotels, and even a few dreamy yachts! And of course, in the majority of those examples, the exquisite beauty and details are all thanks to professionals like Interior Designers, Architects, Gardeners, and many more.

But have you ever consulted an Interior Designer for your dream project? Do you know what to expect when it comes to working with one? More importantly: do you even know what an Interior Designer and Decorator does on a daily basis?

Allow us to answer those questions by also highlighting one of South Africa’s most distinguished and busiest professional interior design firms: CKW Lifestyle. Located in Johannesburg (but working on numerous projects right across the country), CKW Lifestyle combines its passion for interior design with its expertise in structural elements, interior architecture, customised furniture, project management, soft furnishings and upholstery, and décor and accessories. Flaunting over 30 years’ experience, the firm was first established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996 before becoming CKW Lifestyle.

Let’s glance at some slides from the company’s 3D presentation for one of their newer projects (the refurbishment of a modern villa in Bedfordview) while learning more about Interior Designers and their services.