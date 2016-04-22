​Delicious Ideas For Your Dining Table

Certain furniture pieces are designed to be the star attractions in their relevant rooms. The sofa is meant for the living room, the bed is an essential factor in the bedroom, while a bathroom would be pretty pointless without a toilet.
And then we come to the dining table. If chosen correctly, no additional décor is required, as the table and chairs are the only elements needed for the dining room. But, of course, certain factors need to be considered: size, design, style, colour, material, and comfort.
Did you know that the adequate table is between 70 and 75 cm in height? This allows each and every guest to sit comfortably. And your choice of dining table must also be proportionate to the size of the additional furniture in your dining room (i.e. at least 90 cm of space is required between each furniture piece to ensure comfortable movement).
And what about shape? Oval- or square-shaped tables are ideal for very large gatherings, as choosing a rectangular table results in not everybody being face to face. And when it comes to the dining chairs? Chairs spaced too close to each other should be armless. And remember that a distance of at least 45 cm must be maintained between your guests so that everybody has adequate space for comfort.
But on with the visual portion of our article – let’s take a look at some decadent (and some modest) options when it comes to picking out the star attraction for your next dinner party: your dining table.
The rustic style is big on using wood, and we on homify have no objections about that. But the rustic-style tables can be easily combined with other styles, seeing as they can exude a most elegant and friendly vibe. Besides looking stunning, the wood manages to retain heat, making wooden tables a prime choice for colder climates / rooms.
Our first example of the dining table comes to us from Texan professionals Specht Architects, who deliver a terrific timber finish on this dinner party with a striking table and accompanying benches.
Those who are devout followers of the modern style know how the furniture can create amazing home environments. On that note, enter this round table with its equally circular chairs, courtesy of Susana Camelo. Opting for a more elegant take on the dining experience, this round table allows everyone present to be in direct contact with each other, ensuring a much more intimate environment.
We on homify are just crazy about contrasts, especially if it occurs between neutrals like black and white. So, just see how amazing that colour balance occurs in our image above. And notice how the contrast happens between the linear designs and round shapes as well.
As we said, amazing home environments.
Regardless of which room or furniture we speak of, marble is always welcome. It denotes an elegant vibe and a timeless ambience, so imagine those two qualities imprinted on your dining table.
Most people prefer granite compared to marble for their tables, which is decidedly more durable and terms of stains and fading. But we have lost our hearts to this exquisite setting by Carmen Calixto Architects above, who showcases an elegant composition as marble decorates not only the table, but also the floor and countertops.
Pure, warm, and striking, and most successful when combined with other neutral colours, like the sandy timber and white surfaces – perfect for the tiny kitchen.
The beauty of dining tables is that they can accommodate small spaces without reducing the style factor. Selecta Home brings us this elegant table (with a rich wooden surface) and how it pulls double duty as both a dining area and bookcase. Just notice how seamlessly it extends from being a wall shelf into a stylish table reserved for either dining or working.
Striking chairs are added, making for a most noteworthy dining space that flaunts incredible detail and stylish tones. This ingenious creation makes us forget all about the limited space in this apartment, as we just can’t take our eyes off that stunning vision.
What to do if your interiors project a lively vibe that is a combination of different styles, yet you still want to keep that same energetic factor in your dining space without going overboard? Simple: you just add a modern dining table (in beautiful and calm timber) with some diverse chairs, ensuring an eclectic look that fits in perfectly with your interior scheme.
Bruno Rubiano shows us an interesting space above, which flaunts a sunny ambience of warm yellow and neutral tones, most notably silver and black. And it is our opinion that even though that calm dining table is the ideal choice for this space, its stunning presence is perfectly complemented by those lively eclectic chairs. Do you agree with us?
When it comes to making use of space in small apartments, creativity is required. And most often than not, that includes using furniture that can be used for multiple purposes.
Arquiteta Aclaene De Mello had the same thought, as she proposes a delightful way of saving space and ensuring a beautiful dining area: have the breakfast bar, that is already an extension of the countertop stove, serve as the dining space. Dress them all in a decadently dark colour to up the elegance factor and unify the design. And make use of straight lines, as circular shapes tend to take up more space.
Lastly, add dining chairs that can be perfectly pushed back under the table, leaving only the backs visible and saving up on more legroom.
When it comes to the family that specialises in vivacity (a.k.a. with busy little ones running around), the dining room becomes part of the playroom, and that often means including colourful tones and inventive additions to create a cheerful environment. We’re talking bright colours for walls and furniture, jolly decorations, as well as friendly family photos to cheer up those walls.
But as Arquitetando Ideias shows us, cheerful can also be stylish. A rustic table is the perfect addition for this scenario, as it creates a feeling of warmth and simplicity. Plus, that table will look equally beautiful whether it’s adorned by elegant dinner dishes or colourful drawings made by the kids.
Just be sure to add some colour into the surrounding chairs, which is sure to complement the neutral tone of the dining table even more.
They say that good things come in small packages, and our last image is a perfect example of the beauty that can be achieved when using small furniture.
Having seating built into the wall saves up vital legroom in this small space, and it also ensures a fun and light-hearted vibe. In addition, the crisp whiteness of the table contrasts superbly with the wooden wall and floor, making it a striking focal point in this room.
And using a dining table with one solid support instead of four legs creates an almost floating sensation, adding more visual space to the room. Just be sure to keep that colour palette mostly neutral as shown here, as it goes a long way in freeing up visual space.