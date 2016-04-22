​Delicious Ideas For Your Dining Table

Certain furniture pieces are designed to be the star attractions in their relevant rooms. The sofa is meant for the living room, the bed is an essential factor in the bedroom, while a bathroom would be pretty pointless without a toilet.

And then we come to the dining table. If chosen correctly, no additional décor is required, as the table and chairs are the only elements needed for the dining room. But, of course, certain factors need to be considered: size, design, style, colour, material, and comfort.

Did you know that the adequate table is between 70 and 75 cm in height? This allows each and every guest to sit comfortably. And your choice of dining table must also be proportionate to the size of the additional furniture in your dining room (i.e. at least 90 cm of space is required between each furniture piece to ensure comfortable movement).

And what about shape? Oval- or square-shaped tables are ideal for very large gatherings, as choosing a rectangular table results in not everybody being face to face. And when it comes to the dining chairs? Chairs spaced too close to each other should be armless. And remember that a distance of at least 45 cm must be maintained between your guests so that everybody has adequate space for comfort.

But on with the visual portion of our article – let’s take a look at some decadent (and some modest) options when it comes to picking out the star attraction for your next dinner party: your dining table.