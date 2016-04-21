​Modern Touches To A Classic Structure

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to Portugal to see the striking results of a renovation project. We just love it when a renovation happens, as it means an old, decrepit space is getting a new chance at life. Whether it is to relive its former glory days, or be transformed into something new, there is definitely something unique about repairing, reforming and redecorating an existing space.
A key factor of this particular building was that a lot of the original features of the structure were retained. Professional team Rocha Leite Arquitectos Associados took charge of this mission, and we can’t wait to see how they fared.
Before we can appreciate the new, we must first look at the old, and here we see the building in its state before our architects swooped in.
Basically, it came down to two choices for this ruined building: scrap and start from scratch, or retain what was possible and work from there. The latter was chosen.
This apartment building is centrally located, thus putting it in prime location close to local and popular amenities – the ideal space for the person who wants to live close to the heart of the buy city.
And although we can see in our first image that some major work was needed, there are some hints of this old building’s charming potential.
A look at the new front side of the building. Before our experts stepped in, it was clear that time had definitely taken its toll on this structure, making it a suitable candidate for demolition. Fortunately, our architects also saw promise, and decided to save this building, especially for the sake of its residents.
Today, the facade projects a royal blue colour, hinting at a striking Mediterranean beauty (this is Portugal, after all). Authentic touches that were kept in (such as the balconies with the iron balustrades) hint at its former golden days. And note that coat of arms proudly displayed at the front.
What good is a beautiful new structure without some fancy spots to enjoy the fresh outdoors? In this courtyard we get a decadent wooden deck that, together with that main wall, boasts a stylish and warm vibe. Privacy is guaranteed here, as this courtyard is sufficiently closed off from the street.
Some vegetation was added to include a bit of fresh greenery. The plants and shrubs inject a stylish green into the space, making it a prime relaxation spot that is sure to make you forget that you are, actually, in the middle of a bustling city.
A look at the other side of the courtyard. We can see the slim outer edges of the wooden deck have been turned into a stone garden, creating a delightful wood-versus-stone contrast between material, texture and colour.
We love that creamy tone that has been added to the bottom parts of the surrounding buildings, flowing most delicately with the top royal blue.
But it’s time to move on to the interiors!
And here we see what this building’s new occupation is: a guesthouse. Yes, all that hard work of renovation and refurbishing was completed in order to give numerous other people accommodation in this beautiful city of Porto, Portugal.
Here we get a look at the dining room, which looks out onto the beautiful courtyard we just saw. Notice how quiet and modern the interiors are in terms of both colour and furniture. Very contemporary, yet it also exudes a tranquil vibe designed to relax.
And even though those windows ensure a sufficient flow of natural light, artificial lighting is also included, upping the style factor immensely.
Where the dining room projects a style that is decidedly more modern, the rest of the guesthouse transports us back to a more classic era. The wooden floor, the wall panelling, the door-posts, the side tables and chair, even the windows – they all echo the historic side of this building ever so slightly.
Spending time in this guesthouse will definitely make us feel that charming, old-fashioned style of yesteryear!
This particular bedroom is caught up between then and now, as it makes superb use of both contemporary and classic styles.
Those striking ceilings speak of a bygone era, an older world detailed in the stunning wooden geometric shapes that beautify the space. And while other items also make us reminisce about the golden days (like the bay window, desk, and mirror frame), it is strongly balanced out by the modern touches, like the bed and couch.
Is this not the perfect place to spend an afternoon curled up with a good book, listening to light rain drumming against the window?
Keeping up the dual style of the previous bedroom, we locate the master bedroom – but here, the scales are tipped much more in the direction of the classic style. Bay windows bathe both beds in beautiful natural light, making that white linen positively glow.
A fabulous colour scheme is used here, with neutrals like charcoal, creams and gold taking centre stage. And of course there is no denying the magic of that ceiling. Delicate artwork and superb embellishments do the perfect job of styling the entire room – so much so that taking out every single piece of furniture here would still result in a most magnificent space.
Our opinion? A renovation project that most definitely succeeded!