​Modern Touches To A Classic Structure

Before we can appreciate the new, we must first look at the old, and here we see the building in its state before our architects swooped in.

Basically, it came down to two choices for this ruined building: scrap and start from scratch, or retain what was possible and work from there. The latter was chosen.

This apartment building is centrally located, thus putting it in prime location close to local and popular amenities – the ideal space for the person who wants to live close to the heart of the buy city.

And although we can see in our first image that some major work was needed, there are some hints of this old building’s charming potential.