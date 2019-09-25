The double-storey container design by A4AC Architects

The professional team bringing us today’s inspirational gem is A4AC Architects. Located in Johannesburg, A4AC Architects has completed a number of design projects, both locally and throughout the African continent. Describing themselves as “a young -but experienced- group of Architects”, these experts specialise in giving old shipping containers a second chance in life by transforming them into anything from residential houses to commercial- and community structures such as coffee shops, schools, banks, etc.

But functionality also plays a huge role in these professionals’ designs, for they aim to passively heat and cool every single one of their container creations to make them more practical and user friendly. In addition, council-approval forms part of the firm’s long list of available services to clients, as well as interior design, exhibition stand design, 3D modelling and rendering, professional model constructing, etc.

Today, we are sneaking a peek at one of A4AC Architects’ most recent shipping container projects: a stacked design located in Diepkloof outside Johannesburg.



