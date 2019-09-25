The double-storey container design by A4AC Architects

The professional team bringing us today’s inspirational gem is A4AC Architects. Located in Johannesburg, A4AC Architects has completed a number of design projects, both locally and throughout the African continent. Describing themselves as “a young -but experienced- group of Architects”, these experts specialise in giving old shipping containers a second chance in life by transforming them into anything from residential houses to commercial- and community structures such as coffee shops, schools, banks, etc.
But functionality also plays a huge role in these professionals’ designs, for they aim to passively heat and cool every single one of their container creations to make them more practical and user friendly. In addition, council-approval forms part of the firm’s long list of available services to clients, as well as interior design, exhibition stand design, 3D modelling and rendering, professional model constructing, etc.
Today, we are sneaking a peek at one of A4AC Architects’ most recent shipping container projects: a stacked design located in Diepkloof outside Johannesburg.
For this project, the architectural team neatly stacked two shipping containers on top of one another. The top section is a bachelor flat, while the bottom one is a spaza shop. For premium functionality, the containers have even been furnished with kitchenettes, bathrooms, and cupboards for storage.
The dimensions of this double design? A very impressive 12 (L) × 2.4 m (W).
Upping this double design’s functionality superbly is the fact that the walls are also insulated. A shade roof over the containers fulfils two roles: helping with solar heat gain while also breaking the box look.
Both containers were prefabricated off site and then moved to the new location via a mobile crane.
Shipping containers turned into residential designs is certainly one of the most impressive steps in architectural evolution. Aiding in this is the fact that the containers can be altered in a variety of ways to break that boxed-in look, make the units bigger and more practical, plus be changed to sport a variety of different colours and materials to abide by clients’ unique wants and needs.
Let’s have a look at a few more images that further detail the exteriors of this double container design!
