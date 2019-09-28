Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 beautiful designs of small kitchen cupboards

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Small kitchens are no joke. Less space for cooking, fewer areas for storage, and then we don’t even mention the problem of not being able to socialise with friends and family. Yes, a small kitchen is an issue – but it’s not the end of the world. And with some inspiration (brought to you by homify, as always), your small kitchen can become the most stylish and welcoming space in your entire house.

Therefore, today we’d like to focus on cupboards and cabinetry intended specifically for small kitchens. Yes, they will be smaller than the ones made for larger kitchens, but they don’t hold back in terms of visual appeal and functionality.

But like always, planning is key. So, before you set out to look at new cabinetry for your small kitchen, first think about how you intend to use it. Is it for extra storage for a myriad of kitchen accessories? Is it only for cooking? Or do you occasionally use it for other actions like working and socialising? 

And while you ponder, we have these beautiful cupboards and cabinetry, perfect for smaller kitchens, to help inspire you…   

1. There's a strong amount of charm in this small kitchen thanks to the creative design of the cupboards and ceiling pendants—most notably those handles. And don't overlook the elegant wooden breakfast bar!

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

2. Sleek white surfaces are ideal to make a tiny space seem bigger and more inviting. But what we really love here is that exposed brick wall lending so much raw character to the cooking area. How about a floating shelf or two added onto it?

Facebrick Kitchen with Custom Solid White Oak Table, incl BIC's and Bathroom Vanity , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

Facebrick Kitchen with Custom Solid White Oak Table, incl BIC's and Bathroom Vanity

Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

3. The colour palette moves towards a stone grey for this modern kitchen, and the shine of the stainless steel appliances perfectly reflect incoming light. Don't overlook the various storage compartments!

kitchen Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen cape town,kitchen,Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

4. Daisy white hues, shaker-style design, and deluxe shiny pullers enhance these cabinets' visual aesthetics. And a bonus: that wall opening makes this small kitchen seem so much bigger!

Farm-style Kitchen Island Oksijen Kitchen MDF White kitchen island,shaker door,shaker profile,white kitchen,white doors,prep bowl,extractor,extractor hood,johannesburg,oksijen,oksijen interiors,farmstyle
Oksijen

Farm-style Kitchen Island

Oksijen
Oksijen
Oksijen

5. We really love how these cabinetry show off a patterned, textured look towards the living area, yet keep it subtle with pure white for the U-shaped culinary corner.

Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern kitchen
Studio Do Cabo

Perspectives City Views

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

We know that visual beauty isn’t everything, especially in the kitchen. That’s why we are so serious about The homify guide to quick and easy kitchen cleaning

The Johannesburg apartment with a spa-like style
Which of these cupboards and cabinetry would look smashing in your small kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks