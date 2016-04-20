New and Very Improved

Homify prides itself in showing you the best of the best professionals and what they have to offer.
Which is why today, we are proud to introduce you to the Argentinian architects Casa Meva and this incredible before and after, which shows how they can transform an old, dilapidated space into a gorgeous, modern and new building.
It will be like magic before your eyes. You won't that believe you're looking at the same space!
The first image we see of this fantastic home is after Casa Meva have intervened.
The exterior of the building is a delightful mix of warm, earthy colours and materials—grey, brown and stone. These all work together in harmony, creating texture and style throughout. There are different shapes and dimensions, with the home transitioning from a single-storey into a double-storey. Don't you just love the different volumes?
We can also see that this is quite a private house, where the interior of the home is shielded from the public space. While windows and a gated area add a little glimpse into the ongoings of the home, the wall is very solid and the message is very clear: modern, simple and secluded.
Remember that a little bit of detail goes a long way! The designers have ensured the flower beds outside of the home are neat and manicured. This is the finishing touch on a beautiful home!
Can you believe that this is the same home?
The walls are old, dirty and grey and in desperate need of a fresh coat of a paint. The windows are boarded up by old, bottle green planks.
There is a gate that separates this home from the public, but it's old and rusty, with a very unattractive green sheet hung across it—a designer's nightmare.
This is a home that hasn't seen any love and care in a very long time!
If we move to the front of the house, we can see that it is quite simply dilapidated. It's falling apart at the seams.
The raw concrete and exposed beams are truly rustic, but not in an intentionally stylish or trendy way. This is the fartherest thing from industrial chic.
The garden is also a complete mess, with rubble and sand overriding the beautiful green lawn. This isn't a safe space for children to play or for the family to braai.
The exposed wires and pipes are also a health hazard.
Wow!
Here, the designers have started all over again, utilising this space to create a modern home worthy of awards.
The same neutral colours and stone facade are used throughout the exterior on this side of the building, with the home spilling out onto the backyard. There is a fantastic sundeck, with outdoor chairs available for sunbathing. It's relaxing just looking at them.
Tip: When it comes to choosing outdoor furniture, remember to opt for furniture that has been designed for the outdoors. You don't want to invest in furniture that wears and tears the moment it spends too long in the sun.
We can also tell by this image that this is a very open-plan and fluid space, with areas of the housing merging perfectly together.
The designers have also used this space to build a swimming pool, which is a must for a family home in South Africa if you have the space. Read these tips on: How much building a swimming pool really costs.
If we move into the dining room, inside the old home, we can see how old fashioned this space was. Old carpets rest under outdated, dark wooden furniture and 1970s chairs. A shelf is jam-packed with all sorts of odds and ends, which makes this room look messy and crowded.
Tip: Always opt for cupboards or cabinets with doors so that you can store your items away without making the space look messy. Out of sight is always the best bet!
Lighting is also a huge problem in this space. The dark shutters that sit across the doors leave the room looking very dark and dingy. There's also only one light on the wall, which doesn't even feature a lampshade. The result is a very jarring light that is uncomfortable for those in the room.
This is so incredibly refreshing!
The designers have opened this space completely up, separating it from the kitchen with a few wooden beams so that the space looks that much bigger.
They've also used white throughout this space, creating a very minimalist look and feel that is also gorgeous, modern and light. The designers have utilised large, glass windows and doors to allow an abundance of natural light to filter into this space—what a big difference it makes.
The lighting is also vastly improved, with modern drop down lamps hanging from the ceiling. These create a delightful ambiance for guests who are enjoying a meal.
Do you see what's possible when you hire the right experts?
Have a look through the dining room products for inspiration for your own space.