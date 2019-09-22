The first-class renovation of a Johannesburg family home

When it comes to the architectural- and construction industry, we are truly blessed with a myriad of professionals: Architects, Landscape Designers, Flooring Experts… these, and more, are all equipped and skilled to help us achieve our dream spaces.

But what if said dream space was considered trendy once, yet not so much anymore? What if your family home looks a bit outdated, even decrepit? Then it’s time to opt for another type of professional in the industry: that of restoration and renovation experts, who are there to help us give our homes (and offices, and just about any other architectural structure) a more modern and updated appearance.

Case in point, this family home in Johannesburg which was considered in vogue about 20+ years ago, yet which desperately needed a modern update…



