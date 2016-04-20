Glamour in the Shape of a House

Today at homify we have an incredible treat for you!

Perth-based interior designers and decorators, Moda Interiors, know class, style and sophistication. Their projects are always completely on point, utterly luxurious, fantastically functional and, if you can believe it, stylishly subtle.

As Paul Bryant said, Show class, have pride, and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.

So today we are going to show you why this architectural design and interior decor wins every, single time.