Glamour in the Shape of a House

Today at homify we have an incredible treat for you!
Perth-based interior designers and decorators, Moda Interiors, know class, style and sophistication. Their projects are always completely on point, utterly luxurious, fantastically functional and, if you can believe it, stylishly subtle.
As Paul Bryant said,
Show class, have pride, and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.
So today we are going to show you why this architectural design and interior decor wins every, single time.
No matter what your cultural sophistication or what language you speak, everyone can understand images.—Tibor Kalman
The exterior of this home is incredibly subtle and simple, yet modern and sleek.
The designers have gone for a very neutral and earthy look and feel, with grey walls, wooden doors and window shutters and as well as large glass windows. These all come together in perfect harmony.
Privacy is also important to this family, which is why the designers have opted for a higher wall on the lower level. There is a garage door keeping the cars, skateboards and bicycles out of sight. This makes the exterior look neat and trendy.
There is also a wooden pedestrian door, keeping the home separate and secluded from the rest of the world.
The spirit's foe in man has not been simplicity, but sophistication.—George Santayana
If we move into the interior of the home, we can see that the designers have not held back when it comes to creativity, innovation and style.
The wooden floors create a very warm and homely feeling, which work wonderfully with the neutral furniture. Beige, black and brown are great colours for furniture. A beige/cream sofa is always a great option for any living room. If you have kids, make sure that they keep their feet off the sofa.
You'll notice that the designers have included a splash of colour in the form of red cushions and artwork on the walls. This is a wonderful idea for any home! It means you can change around the colours and character of a space without having to alter the furniture itself.
Have a look through the homify artwork for inspiration for splashes of colour to add to your home.
Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.—Leonardo da Vinci
If we move into the kitchen, we can see how modern makes magic in this environment.
The designers have opted for white, silver and grey in the kitchen, which is very sleek and trendy.
The kitchen lighting is worth noting here and is a good tip for your own home. Simple, drop down lamps illuminate the kitchen island, providing a soft light. There are extra lights, which provide more light when cooking up a storm.
Read these simple tricks for tackling kitchen furniture.
With a woman of sophistication, class and modesty and refinement, I become a totally tongue-tied buffoon. I can't even look her straight in the face.—Iain Glen
The bedroom is a cocoon and a haven from the rest of the world, with its plush carpets and gorgeous views of the surrounds.
The designers have paired beige and cream linen with dark wooden furniture, creating a caramel look and feel.
Tip: Lamps are wonderful for a bedroom, as they provide romance and ambiance. Make sure that you have a few dotted around your bedroom, especially if it's as big as this one.
Large glass windows or doors are also a wonderful addition to a bedroom as they allow natural light to stream into a space. This naturally warms up a space and is much healthier than using artificial heating or lighting during the day.
Everything is getting bigger. The way to go now is to program in a little more sophistication.—Bill Budge
Bathrooms should be just as much a haven as the bedroom. This one carries the same neutral, caramel look and feel as the bedroom. Don't you love the tub and the giant shower?
You'll see that the bathroom is very minimalist in style, with no personal items or bits and bobs on the counters. Storage space is key for a minimalist bathroom, allowing you to store all of your personal items out of sight.
Pair a light bathroom with dark towels and you have the most ideal bathroom.
Check out: The best materials for the bathroom!
To my mind and ear, there is simply nothing that compares to the musical sophistication of a late Beethoven, Bartok, Schubert or Brahms work for minimal forces.—Leonard Slatkin
The entertainment area and outdoor space is the best part of this home. The interior space spills out onto the outside area, where a large swimming pool and a fantastic patio area makes the perfect entertainment space.
An outside space like this one is the true mark of modern sophistication. It allows for wonderful evenings playing games or braaiing outside or fun dinner parties. There can even be a pool party here!
An open space is always the best type of space, so make sure that no matter what you do with your home, you make it warm and inviting like this one. And of course, add a touch of sophistication!