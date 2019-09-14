4 Interior Design Projects In Johannesburg That You Shouldn’t Miss

The interior of your home is the first impression that people have of you and your house. If you get it right, you’ll not only enjoy your perfect home but also set the perfect tone for your guests.
When it comes to interior design, you may know what you initially want but to get it right may be a bit “off balance.” With help from professional interior designers and professionals in Johannesburg, you can’t go wrong.
You want to make sure that you stay on trend and happening. In this post, we share some amazing interior design in Johannesburg ideas that you could copy for your home.
When we say “layered landscapes” we mean furniture that measures in height and width. Some, couches, for example, can accommodate more people seated. You can layer your living room (if space allows) with several types of seating options. You can include a large couch, layered seating (more than two types of armchairs or benches for example).
Apart from the seating, the floor lamps and tables should also add to the character of the landscaped living room.
Curved sofas are not only great if you have plenty of guests to entertain, but it also looks simply smart and stylish. It covers a larger area and is great for double volume homes. It is simply great and something different from your conventional sofas.
We seeing more and more interior designers in Johannesburg incorporate natural textiles into the decor mix. What’s great about this is that many are eco-friendly when made of bamboo, hemp or cotton. Other natural textiles include wool and leather.
Custom night stands are just beautiful as they use unique character and charm. Having these in your bedroom will bring out even more signature and special uniqueness that you can be proud of as part of your home.
Not in: Leather upholstery
Leather is great but not “everlasting”. In current years we’ve seen more interior designs leaning toward other types of materials as opposed to leather.
What was once the hype of interior style in the mid-centuries, “low profile’ furniture just doesn’t do it anymore. Something about it all being so low takes away from the ability to be amazing and more beautiful.
In 2019, more and more people are not focused on TVs for their living room. After all, the living room forms part of entertainment and the same cannot be said for large TV screens being the centre of attention when entertaining guests.
You can find even more inspiration and interior trends for 2019 here.