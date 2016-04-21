Decorating Loopholes For Your Rental Home

Having free rein (and unlimited budget) is a dream come true for most of us. Having the freedom to do what you want to your home can result in your house being the most ultra stylish one on the block. Sadly, this is real life, and budgets are an ever-present reality for most of us.

But living in a rental home or apartment also puts some restrictions on one’s creativity. Not only does it limit the possibilities in terms of décor and embellishments, but it also forces us to weigh the financial risk and aesthetic payoff at every turn. How much time and money may I invest in my temporary home? Which areas can I leave untouched, and which ones do I have to focus on?

Just because your rental is not your permanent (or even dream) home is no excuse to not leave your mark and make it yours. But where to start?

No need to worry, homify is here. And we come bearing hot hints when it comes to decorating your rental home.