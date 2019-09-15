Architectural inspiration: 3 modern family houses in South Africa

When it comes to architecture, South Africa is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. We don’t just mean inspirational structures completed to perfection (like the Bosjes Chapel in Wellington and Alice Lane Towers in Johannesburg, to name but a few), but also architectural professionals, who are scattered right throughout the country to ensure eye-catching wonders.
Think about it: in a matter of hours, you can have a collection of architects at your fingertips to help provide you with costs and information to help you complete your dream home. And speaking of dream home, that is exactly what we want to help you with today – or rather, inspire you with.
So, let’s see three of our favourite modern homes (in no particular order) here on homify to kick-start your creativity for your own forever house…
First on our list is a super modern design located in Lanseria, north of Johannesburg. What makes this house truly shine for us is its layout: two wings, east and west, which join up with a steel-and-glass entertainment area privy to loads of natural lighting and picturesque views.
One of the modern design's must-have elements is an open-plan layout—and that comes to perfect fruition on the patio which blends seamlessly with the interior living room (once those enormous doors are opened, of course).
The stylish splendour continues into the more private areas, as we can see here in the super spacious bedroom—when was the last time you saw a main suite that had its very own living / TV corner?
For our second example we move west towards Stellenbosch, Cape Town. And even though this modern beauty scores major marks for its vineyard views, it is the actual structure that we can't forget about. Flaunting a modern interpretation of the vernacular Cape Dutch style, this house treats its inhabitants to an open layout complete with a modern little courtyard and pool area.
Another secret of the modern design style? Sticking to neutral colours to make already mentioned open layouts seem even more spacious and welcoming. What are your thoughts on this cooking corner (complete with a Chesterfield leather sofa) flowing into the dining area?
Right after we skip through the glass doors of the before-mentioned dining area, we find ourselves on a spacious and elongated covered patio.
For our third example we travel to Meyersdal, Johannesburg. Even though the design of this house is unmistakeably modern, it is the natural materials and raw surfaces (as well as the earthy colour palette) that add an almost rustic touch to the exterior façade. Mainly plaster was chosen for the walls, with brick and timber sprinkled here and there for some eye-catching character.
What a view! As the house is located in a nature reserve, a fresh and lush view of nature is a constant delight which streams indoors. Clerestory windows ensure that even more natural light filters indoors along with the majestic glass doors and wide windows.
And thanks to the supreme open layout, socialising between spaces (such as dining- and living zones) is made that much easier.
Since the combination of raw, natural materials on the outside proved so successful, it was decided to repeat it indoors, even for the more private areas like the bedrooms. Wise choice indeed! Just see how the caramel-coloured side tables, textured floor rug, and timber floor bring so much detail to the space that there's no need for additional decor, like wall art.
All in all, three very noteworthy residential designs that truly speak of the potential of South African architects.
