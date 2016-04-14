The transformation of a perfect honeymoon abode

We can barely say that we are looking at the same space as before! The dingy and small living room we had seen before has been transformed into a space well worth spending countless hours in.

Firstly, the designers took up the obvious advice regarding the floor, and replace it with wooden panels in a softer colour and a more natural hue. With the abundance of indoor plants and the photographs of nature scenes, we can certainly see that our newlyweds are nature-lovers, and the new wooden floor fits this theme very well.

An L-shaped sofa fits snugly into the corner of the room, allowing for ample seating space, whilst not taking up too much floor area which could have been used otherwise. The decorative objects and lighting features are all very trendy elements, appropriate to the age of the inhabitants.

The most notable thing about this new living room, however, is that it does not seem to have cost a fortune, although it looks fabulous. No other alterations had been made to the apartments physical structure, save the floor, and yet the mobile items look just as at home and comfortable as any permanent features would have.