5 fence ideas to up your house’s style

Far too many people spend far too much time pondering what kind of colours and paint they’re going to use for their houses’ façades. We are not saying you shouldn’t devote time to your home’s exterior look, but don’t overlook the additional features that can add extra style – like your surrounding fence / wall.

With the right fence, you up your house’s style, plus your family’s safety. The best, however, is if you live in an already gated community where you don’t have to opt for high walls and fences, and you can just pick and choose any design to complement your garden.

Be sure to have a look at homify’s extensive range of professionals that can help you with a wealth of different wall- and fence designs for your house, like Landscape Architects or Fences and Gates experts.

And to kick-start your inspiration, we’ve found these 5 examples…