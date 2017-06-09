DIY: 7 steps to create your own fire-pit

Building your own firepit is surprisingly easy, with a little bit of woodworking and a sprinkle of home improvement enthusiasm!

With winter approaching, there is simply no better way to utilise your garden than to build a firepit! A firepit will allow you to safely light a fire and enjoy warmth and comfort under the stars, even in the coldest of weather.

Even if you have a small garden, you can build a firepit—the perfect centre piece for evening sipping on wine and sharing stories. You can even use your firepit to cook potjies or pizzas, or even roast some marsh mellows!

Firepits are also very easy to build, so constructing one can become a DIY project that the whole family can get involved in.

So let's roll up our sleeves and get to work!