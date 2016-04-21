Grey, Grand and Gorgeous!

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a magnificent and stylish modern home! One with an elegant and structurally proud exterior along with a spacious and minimalist interior that is comfortable, trendy and simple. The beautiful home has been designed by the team at Zhac Studio and is an aesthetically pleasing family friendly house.

The architectural design team along with the owners, value quality materials, stylish aesthetics and natural sunlight, something that has been included in the design from the strong exterior to the chic and sleek interior. The flat roof and large glazed windows does wonders to making this home comfortable, regardless of the weather or time of day! Let's get a closer view of this functional and practical home!