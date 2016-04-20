Create an Illusion of an Entrance Hallway

As homes become smaller and smaller, the classic and welcoming entrance hallway seems to be abandoned, making way for living space instead. While this elegant and attractive part of the home was a way to invite guests into a comfortable interior atmosphere, one that presents the stylish personality of your interior in the best of light!

But in smaller homes, there may not be a hallway, so creating an illusion of an entrance hallway with all the features is a challenge that the team at homify have analysed. In this Ideabook, we will provide you with the best home decor options to create a magnificent and grand entrance hallway. So let's get started!