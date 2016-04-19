Before and After: The Luxurious Home Transformation

Today on homify, we showcase a magnificent home transformation that is not just about creating a comfortable interior. This renovation has become the epitome of luxurious style. The interior was boring and had no attractive qualities, but the interior design team at Home Staging Sylt freshened up this appearance to create something altogether fabulous.
The home makeover resulted in an eye-catching space of brightness and beauty! Fantastic colours, neutral shades and elegant furniture and furnishings, made this interior go from dreary and lifeless, to lively and stylish! Interested in seeing for yourself? Well, let's get a closer look.
This apartment lacked light, elegance and charm. Although the living room area is quite spacious, it was underutilised. The wooden flooring is this room's saving grace, but it was in need of a great deal of love and attention to get it back to a good condition.
The room has a great deal of potential, but it was up to the experts to make it feel charming and welcoming, instead of empty and uncomfortable. You won't even recognise the stunning and luxurious living room revamp.
This transformation is shocking! The living room is now so cosy and attractive. The classic and vintage decor is perfect for the space and the simple use of colour has created a comfortable interior. The natural wooden flooring has been retained and with some maintenance looks just amazing.
The addition of the cream coloured sofa makes a great place to relax, the renewed lighting adds even more illumination to the space that is enhanced by the large mirror against the wall. It's a few simple pieces of furniture, but it makes a world of difference to the area. Now just sit back and enjoy the view of the garden and the gazebo from the comfort of the sofa.
So while the living room was given a grand makeover, the bathroom was updated too! Neutral shades were added to the walls, with a darker textured tile included behind the toilet and the flooring, creating a level of luxury.
The all-white furnishings gives the bathroom a modern yet rustic appeal, while the mirrors enhance the illumination of the brilliant modern lighting. This bathroom is elegant and simple, with its priorities straight in every way! It may be small in size, but the use of the space is perfectly maximised!
So this is how the attic looked prior to the transformation. It was unimaginative, boring and dull. It's a relatively small space too, but with some great out of the box thinking, this old attic might just become a cosy hideaway upstairs!
The sloped roof might be a daunting decor challenge for some, but the interior designers managed to use the overwhelming sunlight to their advantage. Creating a room that is a safe haven from the social world outside! The results are simple stunning!
This attractive attic is now a multi-use space, an extra bedroom for guests or children, how about an office or study? It is undeniably cosy and comfortable! The neutral use of colour makes this bedroom relaxing and a great space for guests to sleepover regardless of their age.
The natural sunlight that enters this space throughout the day will add to its comfortable atmosphere, while the desk in the corner makes this attic a great home office too! It's a room with multiple uses and we love it even more! If you need more attic renovation ideas, then The Small Apartment that’s a Big Romantic is a must read!
We end our Ideabook today with a final glimpse into this luxurious home… the bedroom! Again we see an excellent use of all-white walls, natural wooden flooring for maximum comfort and neutral colours, creating a chic and stylish interior.
The windows create a comfortable space allowing for natural sunlight and ventilation throughout the day, while the comfortable bed with its elegant bed linen fits this home so perfectly! It's modern with an attractive quality and a home decor style that we simply adore!