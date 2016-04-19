Before and After: The Luxurious Home Transformation

Today on homify, we showcase a magnificent home transformation that is not just about creating a comfortable interior. This renovation has become the epitome of luxurious style. The interior was boring and had no attractive qualities, but the interior design team at Home Staging Sylt freshened up this appearance to create something altogether fabulous.

The home makeover resulted in an eye-catching space of brightness and beauty! Fantastic colours, neutral shades and elegant furniture and furnishings, made this interior go from dreary and lifeless, to lively and stylish! Interested in seeing for yourself? Well, let's get a closer look.