The Simple House in the Suburbs

A home is more than just a place to live, eat and sleep. It's a reflection of your personality and character, so why not create a comfortable home? One that has all the features that you adore! This simple single-family home designed by the Japanese architect at KA Design Studio has all the elegant features of a modern residence, but without the clutter!
The home shows off the style and finesse of Japanese architecture in a brilliant manner! It's an excellent example of the less if more school of thought and does so pretty well! Let's get a closer look at this minimalist and trendy house!
The strong façade of this home is attractive and eye-catching! It is a single storey home with a fantastic personality that stands out from the other residential buildings on the street. The box shape of the structure and rectangular window creates a trendy and modern designer feature.
The homeowner and architects can definitely be proud of the end result. The simple nature of the exterior is understated, but elegant too! Although the house has a grey exterior, it makes it anything but boring… in fact, it's quite alluring!
Our first glimpse at the interior of this modern home is impressive to say the least! It definitely has a distinctive quality! The exposed wooden walls, ceiling and flooring makes this interior warm and cosy, almost like being in a cabin, but with the addition of modern fixtures, features and fittings and of course a view of the street from the rectangular window.
It has a relaxing and stress free appeal that is almost transferable. It's time to explore even more of this fantastic wooden interior!
Another feature of this modern home is the brightness and illumination that adds to the inviting interior atmosphere. The rectangular window brightens up the living space, while allowing for natural ventilation too! The addition of fantastic lighting creates an even cosier interior.
The kitchen has a sleek and modern appearance and is located within an open plan living space, making it the heart of the home and a great place to entertain family and friends! Hosting a dinner party has never been this smart and easy!
This is another perspective of the open plan living space. It proudly shows off the industrial style kitchen, the dining room space and living room area as well as the gorgeous sunlight streaming in through the rectangular window, brightening the interior!
Cook up a storm gourmet style in your sleek and modern kitchen, while enjoying the conversation with your guests or keep an eye on the kids while they play in the living room. The open plan living space is central to the modern home for a number of reasons! And we adore it!
This small bathroom is basic and brilliant in every way. There isn't much clutter as seen in the rest of the house too and the simple use of colour and neutral decor makes it a stylish and trendy designer space for years to come.
The all-white fixtures and fittings along with the wooden drawers and large mirror makes this space well designed, with great storage for all your bathroom necessities, leaving it uncluttered and just the way we like it! Organisation is key in any home!
Our final image of this simple home shows us another perspective of the open plan living area, one where the same effect from the exterior wall has been brought into the home as a design feature! Harmonious and comfortable!
The modern design along with the simple features makes this home one that is pleasing on the eye from the strong exterior to the bright interior. If you liked this wooden home, then how about: Exposed Concrete Comfort for another home inspiration?