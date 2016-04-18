The Simple House in the Suburbs

A home is more than just a place to live, eat and sleep. It's a reflection of your personality and character, so why not create a comfortable home? One that has all the features that you adore! This simple single-family home designed by the Japanese architect at KA Design Studio has all the elegant features of a modern residence, but without the clutter!

The home shows off the style and finesse of Japanese architecture in a brilliant manner! It's an excellent example of the less if more school of thought and does so pretty well! Let's get a closer look at this minimalist and trendy house!