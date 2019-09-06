What you missed at Decorex Johannesburg 2019

It was during the 7th to the 11th of August this year that thousands (51 320, to be exact) visited the Gallagher Convention Centre for the Johannesburg portion of 2019's Decorex SA. The guests, along with 50 000m² of exhibition space and more than 1 200 exhibitors, ensured a most positive event for this year's Decorex SA, which has been running quite successfully since 1994. After all, the event is seen as a trendsetter when it comes to South African décor and design, showcasing the best of the best for homeowners and design lovers throughout the country.
The theme for 2019 was ‘Designing for Africa—feels like home’, and although the Johannesburg leg was the last segment for this year’s event (following equally successful events in Durban and Cape Town), plans for Decorex SA 2020 are already being set into motion!
Let’s see the highlights from Decorex Johannesburg 2019…
Olympic Paints®, the proudly South African paint manufacturer, was named the exclusive paint partner for this year’s Decorex. Along with Creative Director of Decorex SA Anita Bloom, Olympic Paints® showcased an eye-catching colour palette exclusive to Decorex known as the Premium Platinum Plus Lux Range.
Decorex is known for welcoming some of South Africa’s most prominent talent in the interior design industry: and Decorex Joburg 2019 was certainly no exception. First worth mentioning is Decorex Designer Spotlight with Donald Nxumalo, wowing everyone with an exceptionally designed space which showcased why Africa is announcing her place in global design.
Kadi Matsaung, another proudly South African talent to look out for, enthralled guests with her ‘simple chic’ design style for 2019’s Emerging Designer feature.
Other iconic South African designers (One One Eleven Design, Metaphor Design, Colette Living and Twentyone Hertz Creative Studio) were treated to their own spaces to interpret 2019’s African-inspired theme in Designer Pavilion.
Design icon (and Decorex Joburg Patron) Stephen Falcke went beyond the imagination (and trend) for Decorex Joburg 2019. In addition, Falcke also joined forces with the likes of Nthabi Taukobong, Claire Bond, Andrew Walker, Thulare Matlaba, and others on the speakers’ panel for the first-ever Instudio Trend Theatre, courtesy of ABSA. This allowed professionals in industries like business, design and finance to share some inventive solutions in a CPD-accredited forum.
The Department of Small Business Development was proud to sponsor The Craft Collective, a perennially popular installation to further flaunt some local talent. For The Craft Collective, 60 craft producers from our country’s nine provinces displayed their finest portfolio pieces in terms of ceramics, furniture, bags, jewellery and fashion accessories.
Taking a literally softer approach to design was the Fabric Trend Bar by U&G Fabrics and Décor Identity. This allowed visitors a first-class look at a dynamic range of textiles (flaunting a series of colours, patterns and textures) by some of South Africa’s most superior fabric suppliers.
Exhibitors for 2019 went all out with unforgettable mixes and matches of deluxe designs. Xperience Luxury—in collaboration with Max Fine, Theo Bothma Architects & Design and Luxury Living – didn’t back down from the noteworthy competition and walked away with the Best Overall Stand’ award at the annual Decorex Joburg Exhibitor Stands’ Awards.
Bringing equal amounts of style to the table was Task Interior Styling, who was awarded as both ‘Best Décor Stand’ and ‘Best Newcomer’.
Visitors had the opportunity to stock up on interior inspiration with the dynamic Decorex Urban Living Trend House by Mobelli Furniture + Living. This room-by-room view of home style provided top-notch tips on interior design trends and fab furnishings, while notable landscaping professionals (such as Create a Landscape, Best Deck, Easy Grass, and Calcimite) brought the best outdoor tips for 2019, including how to extend one’s home through sustainable gardening, exceptional furniture, as well as innovative landscaping solutions.
Streamlight took charge of 2019’s best lighting solutions for kitchens , bedrooms, living rooms, and just about any other space in (and outside) the home with their Lighting Project.
Visitors were also reminded that visual aesthetics are just as important in the more private areas of the home, like the bathroom. This was achieved by leading bathroom suppliers, WOMAG and Victorian Bathrooms, who showcased high-end fittings and appliances, as well as unique designs combining comfort and quality, for both residential- and hospitality spaces.
Even newbie artists had the opportunity to express themselves while toasting a glass of wine with friends at 2019’s Paint Nite with Yaymaker. And those interested in the commitment and flair behind the Decorex scenes got their chance via #withlovefromDecorex featuring Enza Home, a collection of high-end appliances chosen by the members of the Decorex team.
The heart of the home wasn’t left out. The Kitchen Design Project by Studio Collection unveiled prime modern kitchen solutions from Eagle Shopfitters and Meraki Studio. And like every year, there can only be one kitchen design winner – and for 2019, that title was awarded to Nordiq Kitchens.
Those seeking more inspiration and design tips for their culinary spaces got their fix with The Trend Kitchen with Slavin and Company, a perfect space where designers showed how to maximise on storage with practical design and modern appliances.
Upping the entertainment factor was the Jacobs Gourmet Cooking Theatre built by OLLO Kitchen Designs. Here, in front of a visually pleasing backdrop, was where the Jacobs Coffee Magicians – MasterChef judge, Pete Goffe Wood and Celebrity MasterChef winner and local comedian, Chris Forrest – kicked things up a notch and ensured an even more unforgettable Decorex Joburg 2019.
Speaking of entertainment, a number of new features at Decorex Joburg 2019 brought out the best in what our country has to offer in terms of gourmet snacks and drinks. Notable examples include the Wine & Bubbly Bar furnished by Homewood; the Chocolate & Wine Pairing Theatre by Chocoloza; the Rummery & Gin Garden with its various rum cocktails and craft gin mixes; The Illy Experience’s offerings that kept guests refreshed while chasing away the winter chill; the Dine & Design Restaurant + Bar by Colette Living Interior Design; and The Harvest Table by Rocket Creative.
As if these lip-smacking and visually enticing presentations weren’t enough, visitors were further treated to a wealth of organic, vintage, and artisanal offerings at the 2-Day Pop-up market (on Friday and Saturday), courtesy of Linden Market.
2019’s events might be over, but work has already begun on Decorex Durban, Decorex Cape Town, and Decorex Joburg 2020 which are set to continue the latest in South African design trends and innovative lifestyle solutions. Keep an eye on homify for the latest updates!
