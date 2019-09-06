What you missed at Decorex Johannesburg 2019

It was during the 7th to the 11th of August this year that thousands (51 320, to be exact) visited the Gallagher Convention Centre for the Johannesburg portion of 2019's Decorex SA. The guests, along with 50 000m² of exhibition space and more than 1 200 exhibitors, ensured a most positive event for this year's Decorex SA, which has been running quite successfully since 1994. After all, the event is seen as a trendsetter when it comes to South African décor and design, showcasing the best of the best for homeowners and design lovers throughout the country.

The theme for 2019 was ‘Designing for Africa—feels like home’, and although the Johannesburg leg was the last segment for this year’s event (following equally successful events in Durban and Cape Town), plans for Decorex SA 2020 are already being set into motion!

Let’s see the highlights from Decorex Johannesburg 2019…