5 things to consider before buying a house plan

Imagine the excitement: you have saved and planned and now, finally, you are commencing the first stages of building your dream home! Of course one of the most crucial elements in order to have your dream home (or any structure) are building plans, for which, professional architects are vital.

But how do you go about choosing the right building plans for your home? What do you need to take into consideration to ensure you don’t start a long process that’ll only waste time and money?

We might be able to offer some suggestions… and while we’re at it, we thought we’d also mention an experienced architectural firm to help you with those dream house plans you’ll be needing: Nuclei Lifestyle Design. Nuclei Lifestyle Design is a seasoned architectural dream team located in Pretoria. With a passion for both architecture and interior design, the firm has proudly taken on a wealth of projects across South Africa, as is evidenced by its ever-growing portfolio.

And it’s not only residential homes, for Nuclei Lifestyle Design has also shown what it’s capable of when it comes to corporate offices and retail environments – and the results are no less practical or deluxe!

Let’s sneak a peek at some residential designs by Nuclei Lifestyle Design while checking out 5 important considerations for choosing your perfect house plan.



