Small and budget-friendly bathroom ideas

Johannes van Graan
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Dreaming of updating your bathroom, but don’t have R10,000 to drop on that makeover project? You don’t have to, for there are various other ways in which you can add deluxe touches to your bathing- and showering space.

And here are just a few of them – plus one of South Africa’s expert contracting professionals to help you achieve a beautiful new bathroom look…


1. Limit your tile

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Classic style bathroom
Covet Design

CLARENCE STREET

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

We also love beautifully tiled bathrooms, but tiles can be quite expensive. And don’t forget that you’ll still need to get a professional Tiler to lay it all out for you. 

To cut some costs, limit the amount of tiles in your bathroom and focus on the high-impact areas, like the floor and shower. If tiles are an absolute must for you, we recommend opting for a simple backsplash behind your tub / sink, or adding a simple horizontal strip along the wall and painting the rest. 

2. Be clever with storage spaces

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern bathroom
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Open shelving are creative and clever seeing as they are practical for storage, plus can be styled up to become a bathroom feature. Sure, use them for storing soaps and shampoos (and your cotton wool pads in stylish little glass containers), but be sure to add some decorative features in like a potted plant, candle, and some cutely folded towels. 

3. Keep the look simple

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Less is more. And by sticking to a modest colour palette with just a touch of colour, you’ll not only spend less money, but will also ensure a cleaner and calmer look for your bathroom – a very trendy thing for modern / minimalist bathing spaces at the moment. 

If possible, forego window treatment in your bathroom to create the illusion of more space. Keep decorations to a minimum, and forget about a layered look when it comes to fabrics (i.e. towels, floor rugs, etc.). 

4. Make use of corners

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Corners in most rooms are an utter waste of space – that is, if you don’t think outside the box. But when you’re working with a small budget (and a tiny bathroom), a corner can save the day.

Fortunately, there exists a wealth of bathroom fixtures designed to fit into corners, from offset quadrant shower enclosures and corner baths to corner toilets and uniquely shaped shelving. 

5. Freshen the caulk and grout

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Not enough money to add new things to your bathroom? Then look at enhancing what you already have, like the grout and caulk. Nothing says “euw” like grimy bathroom walls and floors, and all it takes is a simple cleaning-up project to add new sparkle – and it won’t set you back more than a few rands, seeing as grout and caulk are some of the cheapest and inexpensive ways to freshen up a bathroom space! 

6. Opt for “green” updates

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Modern bathroom
Covet Design

House Stuttaford—Baronetcy Estate

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

It’s the 21st century, and more and more professionals and homeowners are taking the environment into consideration. We’re talking low-flow toilets and sinks and shower heads that help save water – and these often cost the same, if not less, than traditional ones. 

And don’t forget about LED lighting fixtures. These might cost a few pennies more to purchase, but will end up saving you heaps in the long run. 


7. Get in contact with Kgodisho Solutions and Projects

Modern Bathroom Renovation: The Finished Design Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Modern bathroom
Kgodisho Solutions &amp; Projects

Modern Bathroom Renovation: The Finished Design

Kgodisho Solutions & Projects
Kgodisho Solutions &amp; Projects
Kgodisho Solutions & Projects

At the end of the day, we always recommend getting the professionals to do something the proper way. And today we’d like to recommend Kgodisho Solutions and Projects

Based in Pretoria, Kgodisho Solutions and Projects have become known to homeowners by the firm’s wealth of construction services across the Gauteng area. The company might be small, yet is filled with dynamic and dedicated professionals that put extra emphasis into every project, whether it’s for building an extension, painting a ceiling, fitting an entire new kitchen, laminating hallway floors, or even spicing up a bathroom. So, if you’re looking for a modern touch in your bathroom space, maybe see how these professionals can help – after all, they have been doing it for years!

From one room (and set of tips) to another, we present The homify guide to quick and easy kitchen cleaning

More storage; new tiling... what do you need done to make your bathroom more beautiful and practical?

