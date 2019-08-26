Small and budget-friendly bathroom ideas

Dreaming of updating your bathroom, but don’t have R10,000 to drop on that makeover project? You don’t have to, for there are various other ways in which you can add deluxe touches to your bathing- and showering space.
And here are just a few of them – plus one of South Africa’s expert contracting professionals to help you achieve a beautiful new bathroom look…
We also love beautifully tiled bathrooms, but tiles can be quite expensive. And don’t forget that you’ll still need to get a professional Tiler to lay it all out for you.
To cut some costs, limit the amount of tiles in your bathroom and focus on the high-impact areas, like the floor and shower. If tiles are an absolute must for you, we recommend opting for a simple backsplash behind your tub / sink, or adding a simple horizontal strip along the wall and painting the rest.
Open shelving are creative and clever seeing as they are practical for storage, plus can be styled up to become a bathroom feature. Sure, use them for storing soaps and shampoos (and your cotton wool pads in stylish little glass containers), but be sure to add some decorative features in like a potted plant, candle, and some cutely folded towels.
Less is more. And by sticking to a modest colour palette with just a touch of colour, you’ll not only spend less money, but will also ensure a cleaner and calmer look for your bathroom – a very trendy thing for modern / minimalist bathing spaces at the moment.
If possible, forego window treatment in your bathroom to create the illusion of more space. Keep decorations to a minimum, and forget about a layered look when it comes to fabrics (i.e. towels, floor rugs, etc.).
Corners in most rooms are an utter waste of space – that is, if you don’t think outside the box. But when you’re working with a small budget (and a tiny bathroom), a corner can save the day.
Fortunately, there exists a wealth of bathroom fixtures designed to fit into corners, from offset quadrant shower enclosures and corner baths to corner toilets and uniquely shaped shelving.
Not enough money to add new things to your bathroom? Then look at enhancing what you already have, like the grout and caulk. Nothing says “euw” like grimy bathroom walls and floors, and all it takes is a simple cleaning-up project to add new sparkle – and it won’t set you back more than a few rands, seeing as grout and caulk are some of the cheapest and inexpensive ways to freshen up a bathroom space!
It’s the 21st century, and more and more professionals and homeowners are taking the environment into consideration. We’re talking low-flow toilets and sinks and shower heads that help save water – and these often cost the same, if not less, than traditional ones.
And don’t forget about LED lighting fixtures. These might cost a few pennies more to purchase, but will end up saving you heaps in the long run.
