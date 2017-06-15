Gardening: ​6 ways to plan the perfect garden

It's not always easy to know where to start when it comes to the garden, but with the right planning it's pretty easy.

Is there anything better than some exterior therapy? No, we do not mean making your shrink move that comfy couch outside, as digging in dirt also presents ample opportunity for renewing mental and physical health.

Simply look at history. Medical physicians in ancient Egypt prescribed walks through gardens to improve mental wellbeing. And the classic monks trusted their gardens to soothe world-weary travellers.

Although we are not suggesting that you invite strangers into your garden for relaxation purposes, we do want to state that, although chock-a-block with health benefits, gardening does present numerous elements that need considering.

However, trust homify to narrow it down to beautiful basics!