An updated Indian farmhouse

Here on homify 360 we inspect many beautiful and interesting homes on a daily basis. It is not often, however that we review a project by an interior designer, and we are sure you will agree that the quality of this one has to be mentioned.

Monica Khanna Design are the interior designers beyond the Juanapur Farmhouse we will visit today, situated in Chattarpur. This modern residence has been endowed with rustic and chic elements to bring about an eclectic look for modern country living.

The intense natural elements, modern features, and objects that draw inspiration from Indian art and design create an ensemble that is striking, yet calming. Does this seem like a bit of a paradox to you? Well why don’t you join us for a tour of the home and decide for yourself?