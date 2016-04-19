As Cool As A Cucumber

Just in case the cockles of your heart weren't warmed enough by the homely, earthy look and feel of the outside of this home, we thought we'd bring you inside.

Because you have to see this to believe it.

Everything is in it's perfect place, with the architects opting for a minimalist, yet cozy look and feel. Minimalist is defined by only including decor items and furniture pieces that are functional for a space.

The designers have opted for blonde wooden floors and white walls, which are enhanced by black and white furniture and artwork. Don't you just love the portrait photograph on the right hand side of the living room?

You may also be able to spot a little office space in the corner of this room, showing just how important and beneficial it is to utilise ever nook and cranny.

