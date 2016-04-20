​The Oasis Home

Hold on to your kimonos, as homify 360° jets off to Nagoya, Japan, for another sneak peek at a noteworthy piece of architecture.

Here, it is said that the Asian Zen spirit is a vital factor in determining the quiet and peace levels of a home. Although Zen Buddhism and its accompanying philosophy is an age-old belief, it is still with us today, and is a deciding factor for numerous homes and construction layouts worldwide. Incidentally, it also played a part in the design of today’s architectural piece – a family home in the suburbs.

For Sakurayama-Architect-Design, the architects, simplicity played a big role in their design. In conjunction with nature, colour balance, light and accompanying elements, the house for today is more of a tranquil oasis than a suburban residence.

But see for yourself…