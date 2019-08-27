7 Modern house design additions by leading Johannesburg architects

Properties are excellent investments and you can reap great income whether you’re renting yours to tenants or enjoying the increased value of home.
Aesthetics play a crucial role when it comes to building a good property. Visuals are the first thing people see when they approach your home. So there are many genres to choose from, some people prefer modern houses while others feel more comfortable with a country-style or even a classically influenced home.
One thing to remember is that you can get the help you need from highly qualified architects in Johannesburg. A4AC Architects are a leading brand when it comes to commercial and residential properties.
Some of their services include alterations, additions, interior designing, architectural design and lots more. This post will highlight some great features to homes they’ve designed.
Enjoy and be inspired!
You can’t go wrong with modern bathroom finishes. Even the smallest bathroom will look absolutely amazing with the right modern features in place. These touches are fresh, new and on-trend, why wouldn’t you want that?
Ultra-modern homes tend to give that boost of luxurious style as well as that vibe of sophistication. With a modern design for your house, you will definitely turn heads and entertain in glamorous style.
Container homes are booming in South Africa. Johannesburg architects A4AC have done various container home designs and additions for residents in the Gauteng Province.
Balconies are great elevation features to any property. Not only do balconies allow for a beautiful look but also provide that extra outdoor entertainment space. This balcony has a stunning nature-inspired view.
Maintenance isn’t fun and takes hard work and not to mention lots of Rands to sort your place.
With low maintenance face brick walls for the exterior of your property, you don’t have to worry too much about painting. This two-toned wall is stunning and a different look opposed to the common red face brick.
Taller ceilings are always superior as opposed to the lower ceiling look. Tall can be accompanied by beams for that modern-industrial look, as well as ceiling fans, trey ceiling additions and lots more.
No matter the size of your pool, a sparkly clean pool is inviting, beautiful to look at and simply great for any home. If you live far from the beach, a pool can cool you off on any given sunny day and you don’t have to worry about high tide kicking in.
If you still need more tips on improving your home, then check out this ideabook. Save money and upgrade your home.
At homify, you can hire trusted professionals to help you with your projects. Why wait? The time to create something beautiful is now.