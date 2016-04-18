Sensational Living Room Inspirations!

The living room is often one of the most frequently used spaces within our home. It can be used as a place to unwind and relax by watching a good movie, catching up on the news or even just reading a book. So your living room needs to be comfortable! While on other days you may feel like a real social butterfly and want to invite family and friends over for a meal, so your living room needs to be spacious and conducive to entertaining.
How about the style of your living room? Should it be modern and minimalist? Rustic and country? Or maybe even a mix of trends to create something all your own! The team at homify have compiled this Ideabook filled with living room styles to suit any personality!
The industrial chic idea has been growing as a design trend over the last few years. This is a fantastic style option if your home happens to be a converted commercial building with exposed pipes and brick walls for that authentic look.
This spacious open plan living room is so bright and breezy! The natural sunlight that bathes the room adds a comfortable and cosy effect, while the flooring and furniture adds to the chic style. The low hanging lights from the ceiling are a great addition to this style, simply because the grand vertical height of this room makes it perfectly possible.
This open plan living and dining room is just stunning! The country style is oddly minimalist, but with a neutral palette it is perfect! There is a hint of modernity in this space with the dark grey furniture creating a comfortable seating area.
The dining room area has a Shabby Chic character, with the wooden dining table and old-fashioned wooden chairs. The floor to ceiling wooden doors allow for natural sunlight to enter the home throughout the day, while also making the outdoors and extension of the interior. Now how about those ornate tiles? It just adds a whole new level of authenticity to this space!
This beautiful and refreshing living room design by the team at Amory Brown LTD has a vibrant and friendly use of colour. The use of lighter shades creates a happier and more comfortable experience, one that is enhanced by the pink and blue scatter cushions.
The L-shaped sofa maximises the use of space in the living room, while also creating a comfortable area to sit back and enjoy the cool breeze blowing in from the sliding door. The decorative accessories on the wall enhances that comfortable experience, while the mirrors create an illusion of a larger space! It's definitely a fun home decor design, for those who don't take life too seriously!
If your personal style borders more on the unusual, then perhaps it might be a good idea to consider something a bit more unique, a vintage piece or how about bespoke furniture that will suit your character and your living room space.
This simple modern decor feature is minimalist and uncluttered, with a narrow wooden bookcase serving as a bench and neutral accented colours completing the design. We love the simplicity and the harmony of this home!
There seems to be a lot going on in this living room, but each piece seems to work well together to create a gorgeous end result! The white polished floor and striking mustard-yellow sofa is a very different colour combination, while the fur rug adds a rustic element.
The loft appeal of this living space is sizzling and amazing at the same time! It seems like a comfortable living space for a young professional. It's a combination of modern living in an industrial setup, but the character of the homeowner comes through in this design, oh so fabulous!
This living room is very different. It's minimalist and simple with a completely neutral palette creating a warm and welcoming space. The high quality furniture is an attractive feature of this space, while the entire room from the ceiling to the floor seems to be covered in exposed wooden planks.
The homeowner must have an appreciation for nature, the decor of this living room is centred on the view of nature that sits like a painting outside the gorgeous glazed window. It's elegant and breath-taking in every way! If you need Tips to create a really cosy living room, then this Ideabook is for you!