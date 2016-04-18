Sensational Living Room Inspirations!

The living room is often one of the most frequently used spaces within our home. It can be used as a place to unwind and relax by watching a good movie, catching up on the news or even just reading a book. So your living room needs to be comfortable! While on other days you may feel like a real social butterfly and want to invite family and friends over for a meal, so your living room needs to be spacious and conducive to entertaining.

How about the style of your living room? Should it be modern and minimalist? Rustic and country? Or maybe even a mix of trends to create something all your own! The team at homify have compiled this Ideabook filled with living room styles to suit any personality!