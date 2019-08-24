Metaphor: Interior Design firm in Johannesburg

Metaphor has been operating since 2012. Founded by Lane Reeves, this interior design company is known to South Africans for its commitment to deluxe spaces and supreme designs.
But it’s not only clients from past projects that have come to appreciate the first-rate style of Metaphor. Recently, the company was part of the Maison & Objet pavilion at Decorex 2019, inspiring even more people who were fortunate enough to view the company’s exhibition stand.
The intention of Metaphor this year was to spread their message of how big an effect the right design can have on one’s quality of life. Beautiful places are designed to make people happy, and it is part of Metaphor‘s mission to help their clientele feel good by designing spaces that feed the soul.
What triggers the firm to stay committed to high-quality designs is learning how individuals, families, and companies function. That inspires interior designs that optimise the client’s space, whether it’s a residential house or a corporate work environment.
Operating a successful interior design firm is about much more than getting paid for design projects. In Lane’s case, it is about being truly passionate about luxurious spaces and knowing how satisfied clients are.
“I love what I do. But I also believe in using my power as designer to make choices that are both economically and environmentally beneficial.”
Lane knows that interior design is not only about visual aesthetics but also about practicality, comfort, and sustainability, each of which plays a major role in every project.
This makes the firm’s South African location even more powerful, for it takes advantage of the country’s wealth of local materials and highly experienced craftsmen that put an extra touch of dazzle onto every portfolio piece.
No two projects are the same, since clients usually differ considerably in personal taste, location, wants and needs, and (of course) available budget. But a similar series of steps is taken to maintain consistency.
It all starts with an introductory meeting, preferably on site, if possible. This is so that both professional and client can get to know one another and discuss project requirements, as well as budget constraints.
If any architectural drawings exist, this can help to form a jumping-off point for the project to proceed.
The following days are filled with creative sparks and productive processes to turn ideas into visual samples. All of these will be discussed with the client to gain approval. And thus the second meeting between client and designer rolls around: the official proposal presentation.
The design concept is then kicked off, where furniture, décor options, mood boards, samples and many more are shown and discussed. Once approved and found to be possible with the budget, finer details are discussed… and slowly but surely, the vision of both client and professional are realised and transformed into reality.
From one South African professional to another, let’s discover The Pretoria architects who renovated a beautiful Victorian house.
Photography by: Astrid Kingsley.