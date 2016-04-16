Before & After: An Incredible Rejuvenation

At homify we love transforming and updating old houses to create something vibrant and new! This incredible renovation story from Italy has everything from crumbling walls to three floors of abandonment and neglect, but the team at 2BN Architecture took up the challenge and created a stunning and desirable home instead.
The scary house in Saint Ralph, is now a bright and breezy modern home! You will not believe the transformation of everything from the dodgy old living room to the stairs that were too dangerous to even tread on… it's time to see it for yourself!
Here we see the open plan living space of the home that leaves much to be desired. The kitchen is lifeless and boring while the all-white walls and floor to nothing to add a vibrant atmosphere. Even though the walls are coated in a light shade within this home, the space still looks dark and unpleasant.
Luckily, the architects saw through the neglected space and zoned in on the potential and possibility of the home instead. The lacklustre roof and stained walls will soon be a thing of the past. Just wait until you the fantastic renovation!
It doesn't even look like the same place! The doorway was relocated to the front porch area, allowing the interior to be filled with natural sunlight and ventilation instead, the space is now bright, breezy and comfortable in every way!
A fresh coat of paint, some excellent lighting and a funky flooring detail was added to the now modern interior. The bookshelves act as pillars for the top level of the home, while hiding the staircase which has been given a facelift too! This space is now functional, practical and so attractive!
This stairway to the basement and garden level of the home was unattractive, scary to use and quite dangerous too. The basement area itself was neglected in every way imaginable and in need of a full makeover to become liveable again!
The exposed brick component here doesn't add a rustic touch or some old school charm, in fact this space is probably not even safe to tread on! But wait until you see the magical renovation of the basement! It's everything a modern homeowner would adore!
These monochrome stairs with some elegant lighting is a complete opposite of its shoddy predecessor. It's stylish and minimalist, open and bright. The addition of the columns adds a light atmosphere, while the radical stairs renovation included coating each step in a black resin.
It's a simple change, but the end result is miraculous! The basement area opens out to the garden, which can now be comfortably used as a social zone for family and friends! Using these stairs are now a pleasure! The architects did an excellent job, don't you think?
The top floor of this revamped home houses the bedrooms and intimate quarters. The main bedroom is simple, with a minimal use of colour. The all-white walls adds a stylish touch, while the embroidered bed linen creates a comfortable yet relaxing space.
The wooden flooring is sophisticated and elegant, while the minimalist furniture and build in headboard is trendy too! The space is open and decluttered with all clothing stored in the built-in closet. Now that is beyond dreamy, don't you think?
While the rest of this home is more minimalist in style and colour… the bathroom is a bit more daring. The brighter colourful tiles along with the dark wood of the cabinets adds a modern yet edgy experience, while the fixtures and fittings remain all-white for simplicity!
It's a designer bathroom space that takes mustard-coloured tiles to the next level of design, almost like a rejuvenation of a 1970's colour! Updated, upgraded and simple modernity… we love it! If you liked this revamp feature, then Before & After: A Stylish Revamp will shock you too!