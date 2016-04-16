Before & After: An Incredible Rejuvenation

At homify we love transforming and updating old houses to create something vibrant and new! This incredible renovation story from Italy has everything from crumbling walls to three floors of abandonment and neglect, but the team at 2BN Architecture took up the challenge and created a stunning and desirable home instead.

The scary house in Saint Ralph, is now a bright and breezy modern home! You will not believe the transformation of everything from the dodgy old living room to the stairs that were too dangerous to even tread on… it's time to see it for yourself!