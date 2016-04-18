From Chaos to Charmer

You won't believe the transformation that takes place when innovative experts, like Portuguese architects Esfera de Imagens Lda, put their thinking caps on to deliver the impossible.
Today's project is a Before & After that will make your eyes water with envy. A old, building site can become something incredibly comfortable, beautiful and cozy with the right eye for design!
So let's explore this before & after, while gaining tips and tricks for our own homes! We will watch chaos turn to charm, right in front of our very eyes.
As Friedrich Nietzsche said,
One must still have chaos in oneself to be able to give birth to a dancing star.
Everybody's a mad scientist, and life is their lab. We're all trying to experiment to find a way to live, to solve problems, to fend off madness and chaos.—David Cronenberg
How stylish and trendy is this fabulous house?
The exterior is simple and yet sophisticated and stylish, with a plain, crisp white used throughout. However, the designers have brightened up the look and feel with a touch of red in the form of doors, gates and the roof. This is a great tip for anyone who likes to add a bit of colour or flair to their home. Use very neutral colours throughout the exterior and then pair with a brightly coloured door, window frames or window shutters. You'll have the most unique house on the block!
The design is very straight forward—a block-shaped home with windows and doors. The beauty is in the simplicity of a design.
Chaos is inherent in all compounded things. Strive on with diligence.—Buddha
If we look at the old living room, it's clear that the space was outdated and out of love—chaos in it's prime!
The old parquet flooring, very traditional window frames and white blinds don't add much warmth or style to this space. In fact, this space looks gloomy and uninviting.
The furniture and lighting fixtures also need a bit of expert intervention. They look like they come from our grandparent's era!
You'll also notice that there is no colour or light in this space—the ultimate features in a homely, cozy and modern environment.
Prefer modern to old-school? Check out this magnificent modern home!
The whole idea of order and chaos, which is really central to the ancient Egyptian understanding of the world, is still very much with us.—Rick Riordan
Wow! This looks like a completely new space!
For starters, there is so much natural light! The architects have breathed new life into the space by installing big glass windows and doors, which allow an abundance of light to filter into the space.
They've also mirrored the exterior colours inside, creating a very sleek, white look and enhancing it with subtle red splashes of colour.
The designers have gone for quite a minimalist look and feel here, opting for furniture and decor items that are simple and functional at all times.
Check out these living room and dining room products for inspiration for you own living space!
I guess darkness serves a purpose: to show us that there is redemption through chaos. I believe in that. I think that's the basis of Greek mythology.—Brendan Fraser
The kitchen is one of the saddest spots in the old home—dark and total chaos. There are old counters and kitchen cabinets, which feature a dark wood that is outdated and unattractive. The tiles are yellowing on the walls and while the flooring could look trendy and retro, it simply does not fit in with the rest of the decor style.
This is not a space where you would be inspired to cook up a culinary feast!
Oh, God, why don't I remember that a little chaos is good for the soul?—Marilyn French
The new kitchen continues the fabulous white and red look, with the flooring now fitting in perfectly with the new style. The designers have refitted white cabinets, which work wonderfully with the black granite counter tops and the white appliances.
The door also lets in far more natural light, allowing for those using the kitchen to feel bright and cheerful, as well as see what they are cooking!
Another great tip in a modern kitchen is to install a kitchen island or a breakfast bar. This allows for another surface area to prepare food or for the family or guests to sit at while you're whipping up a feast. Have a look through these Seven sensational kitchen islands.
Right now I am trying to be in a place of calm, a place where I can chill out and then handle the chaos of life better. You don't just get it overnight; you have to work at it. It's a daily struggle.—Jackee Harry
We end off our tour juxtaposing the image we first saw, with this image. Look at how this home has evolved!
In this image we can see how it was an absolute construction site, with cement walls as well as bricks and dust everywhere. Chaos reigns!
The architects didn't falter, however. They moved forward with a vision and the result is a beautiful white and red house with modern room and stylish interiors.
It just goes to show what you can achieve with a little bit of imagination.