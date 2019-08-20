10 backyard ideas to try this summer

Nobody ever said that owning a home is easy, especially if said home comes with a great yard to manage. Extra time and costs for maintenance are vital to ensure that yard remains clean, neat and stylish, and even more so if you use your back yard for entertaining and socialising.

But what are your options when it comes to backyard ideas? And how do you approach a lawn, garden, courtyard, balcony, or other space that makes up your back yard?

We’re glad you asked…