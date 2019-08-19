The Fourways home by Sandton Interior Designers

CS Design is the professional team bringing us today’s design inspiration. Located in Sandton, this interior design company has been the number one choice for various clients seeking top-notch residential-, hospitality-, retail-, and office designs at competitive prices. No surprise, seeing as the firm has more than 28 years of design experience.

What makes CS Design stand out from competitors is its offerings – it is not simply interior design services that clients have come to expect from these experts, but a wealth of additional services. That includes 3D rendering of plans, mood boards and presentations, renovations, consultations, workshops, and custom furniture design. From bespoke kitchen pieces and living room sofas to soft furnishings and custom blinds for bedrooms, CS Design takes a client’s unique taste, plus wants and needs, into consideration to ensure deluxe results for any space.

So, for your inspiration, let’s feast our eyes on one of the firm’s most recent accomplishments: the Fourways Project.



