The Fourways home by Sandton Interior Designers

Johannes van Graan
Fourways Project, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom
CS Design is the professional team bringing us today’s design inspiration. Located in Sandton, this interior design company has been the number one choice for various clients seeking top-notch residential-, hospitality-, retail-, and office designs at competitive prices. No surprise, seeing as the firm has more than 28 years of design experience. 

What makes CS Design stand out from competitors is its offerings – it is not simply interior design services that clients have come to expect from these experts, but a wealth of additional services. That includes 3D rendering of plans, mood boards and presentations, renovations, consultations, workshops, and custom furniture design. From bespoke kitchen pieces and living room sofas to soft furnishings and custom blinds for bedrooms, CS Design takes a client’s unique taste, plus wants and needs, into consideration to ensure deluxe results for any space.  

So, for your inspiration, let’s feast our eyes on one of the firm’s most recent accomplishments: the Fourways Project. 


A brilliant breakfast area

Breakfast area
CS DESIGN

Breakfast area

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Flaunting an open-plan layout with expert precision, this spacious breakfast area is a mere hop and a skip away from the open and inviting kitchen. Adding to its first-class look is the fact that the breakfast / dining area has a design which sets it beautifully apart from the adjoining kitchen thanks to the patterned chairs, circular table, and the eye-catching lighting fixture dangling from above.


Custom woodwork for one of the bedrooms

Custom Woodwork
CS DESIGN

Custom Woodwork

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Enhancing this bedroom's visual aesthetics and functionality spectacularly is the custom cabinetry designed by CS Design. Coated in white to complement the wall, linen, and soft neutral hues of the wooden floor, the bedroom cabinetry even presents a cosy little makeup nook. 

Custom furniture

Fourways Project
CS DESIGN

Fourways Project

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Same bedroom, different angle. This time, we shift our focus on the other side to take in that deluxe sofa in Flamingo pink. And just see how its tufted look complements the ottoman and headboard!


The upstairs guest bedroom

Upstairs Guest Room
CS DESIGN

Upstairs Guest Room

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

We climb a storey to reach this guest bedroom, which presents a decidedly more bold look. Heaps of style can still be found in here thanks to the focal wall, floor rug, and select furnishings adding to the space's practicality—can you see yourself sitting on that corner chair reading or trying on shoes?


A true fashionista's bedroom

Bedroom
CS DESIGN

Bedroom

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The last bedroom that we want focus on, pulls out all the stops! The first thing we notice is the nature-themed wallpaper making the bed become that much more prominent. And how about the monochrome colour palette: who says you need bright colours in order to enjoy a sophisticated style?

Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly that stage mirror dressing table in the corner!

Wondering How to choose the best bedroom cupboard? We have a few suggestions…  


Which of these rooms (or furnishings) inspire you the most?

