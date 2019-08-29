Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Of the hottest trending paint colours for 2019: which will you use to colour your home?

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Structural & Interior Architecture Projects, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Media room
Your home decor is one of the first things people see when entering. First impressions last and you want to make sure that you bear this in mind when thinking about decorating your home. 

From decor touches to furnishings, all of them in unison will complete your perfect abode. What’s more, is every living space will express your unique design taste and preference. So whether you want an ultra-modern interior design or you’re looking for a beach-style villa, you can make it happen.

Hire the best professionals in South Africa and get started on your project. Seasonal colours are always changing and in today’s Ideabook, we want to show you 10 of the hottest colours to use for your home.

1. Hazelnut hues

Collection Of Work 01, Liquidmesh Design Liquidmesh Design Modern style bedroom
Liquidmesh Design

Collection Of Work 01

Liquidmesh Design
Liquidmesh Design
Liquidmesh Design

Hazelnut paint colour is warm and calming. It is also a neutral colour that makes it easy to blend other decor and colours into the same living space.   

2. Trendy teal's

Upstairs Guest Room CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom
CS DESIGN

Upstairs Guest Room

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

A vibrant teal is the next best colour for your home. It not only attracts the eye and works great as a feature wall, but it also works well with neutrals in addition. This bedroom looks wonderful.  

3. Softer pastels

Formal Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Formal Lounge

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Soft or nude pastels are simply the best for those chic, classy interior designs despite being minimalist. You’ll be happy to know that they are versatile enough to blend decor and furnishings without having to worry about clashing colours.   

4. Mustard paint colour

Light and a view A4AC Architects Study/office Metal White container
A4AC Architects

Light and a view

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Mustard is great for a bit of energizing feel, but, toned further down from yellow. It makes a great colour for virtually any space whether you’re going with only a section of the wall or all out.   

Furnish mustard spaces with lighter tones to balance them nicely.   

5. Mushroom colours

La Lucia Home, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
BHD Interiors

La Lucia Home

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Mushroom colour paint is versatile and beautiful. Unlike the 70s rusty paint colours, with mushroom, you get a fresh, modern look. It is a must if you’re looking for a type of neutral that will still give that lively vibe.   

6. Inspired by the brown woodlands

Dining Room homify Eclectic style dining room Wood Multicolored
homify

Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

Natural woody colours and browns are ideal for any living space. Nature was the focal point for 2019’s decor, but for colour notes, you can take it up a step with wooden inspiration.   

7. Misty blues and more

homify Nursery/kid’s room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Misty blues are softer shades of the colour that can blend seamlessly with other tones of blue and neutrals. You can create an understated space that isn’t too impactful or harsh in colour. This kid’s bedroom displays a misty blue as the main walls and scattered with other tones of blue and splashes of red.   

8. Energy-boosting yellow paint

Structural & Interior Architecture Projects, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Media room
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Structural & Interior Architecture Projects

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Yellows are great for many things including being energizing. Some may find this colour bold and optimistic, but it sure has a way to brighten up any living space.   

9. Beautiful terracotta

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Media room
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Terracotta is a gorgeous colour and perfect for blending other colours. It also has a warm feel to it and makes your room feel homely and amazing.   

10. Inspired by white

Attico A&O, Biondi Architetti Biondi Architetti Nursery/kid’s room
Biondi Architetti

Biondi Architetti
Biondi Architetti
Biondi Architetti

Off colour white paints are the perfect hue to set any living space tone. Use it as a canvass and add pops of colour as you like. It is hard to go wrong with a neutral colour such as this.

Get some more interior design inspiration with this ideabook.   

Are you looking forward to painting your living spaces with this year’s trending colours?

