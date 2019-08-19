White kitchen cabinets? Try these wall colours

Just because a kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone doesn’t mean the colour white doesn’t belong in it. On the contrary, white-splashed kitchen cabinetry can lend an aura of cleanliness and classiness like no other colour. And white cabinets show up more and more in modern kitchen designs. Yes, the smallest smudge might become very prominent, but regular wiping and cleaning should be a part of every homeowner’s to-do list by now!

But back to those white cabinets: pretty to look at, sure, but add white walls to the space and you’ve got something that looks much too clinical.

We understand that picking the right colour to make your kitchen look visually pleasing and trendy can be frustrating, so we’ve done the homework for you!



