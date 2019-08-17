The Cape Town professionals for any shipping containers

Our designer spotlight shines on Container Rental and Sales (Pty) Ltd today. Located in Epping, Cape Town, this building firm has more than a quarter of a century’s experience which it brings to each and every project.

What exactly does the firm do? Convert, hire, and sell both new and second-hand shipping containers for residential / commercial designs, one of the trendiest phases in terms of architectural evolution. In addition, Container Rental and Sales (Pty) Ltd also provides special equipment to enhance shipping container designs, including flat racks, open tops, and tank containers.

Even though all the conversions are completed at the company’s main premise in Cape Town, Container Rental and Sales (Pty) Ltd is committed to delivering products anywhere – and that includes the rest of South Africa and overseas.

Let’s take a look at one of the company’s newest projects: an exhibition stand, created from containers (of course), with the designs completed by the experts over at Four Quarters Design.



