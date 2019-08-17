The Cape Town professionals for any shipping containers

Our designer spotlight shines on Container Rental and Sales (Pty) Ltd today. Located in Epping, Cape Town, this building firm has more than a quarter of a century’s experience which it brings to each and every project.
What exactly does the firm do? Convert, hire, and sell both new and second-hand shipping containers for residential / commercial designs, one of the trendiest phases in terms of architectural evolution. In addition, Container Rental and Sales (Pty) Ltd also provides special equipment to enhance shipping container designs, including flat racks, open tops, and tank containers.
Even though all the conversions are completed at the company’s main premise in Cape Town, Container Rental and Sales (Pty) Ltd is committed to delivering products anywhere – and that includes the rest of South Africa and overseas.
Let’s take a look at one of the company’s newest projects: an exhibition stand, created from containers (of course), with the designs completed by the experts over at Four Quarters Design.
We are always amazed (and we're sure everyone else is, too) when we see the final product of any shipping-container project. Just to see how those old containers can neatly be altered, styled and/or stacked in order to produce brand-new living and/or working space!
Taking a step back, we can see that this project entails so much more than just two containers. An exterior staircase (with quite the eye-catching curvy design) elegantly links the ground to the top-level storey. 10 out of 10 for creativity and functionality.
And how about that cosy little exterior socialising spot, complete with rustic-style furnishings, which just seems to inviting and relaxing?
How's this for a wide, open-plan layout? The top container certainly brings its share in terms of legroom.
Even though this particular project is an exhibition stand, we have no trouble imagining this space becoming something more residential. Such as a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Or a pyjama lounge and study. Or an art studio…
We stumbled onto quite the surprise when we viewed the side of the double-container design: a third one, taking up the very important part of al fresco bar. Cocktail tables and bar / counter stools are added for functionality, while garden trimmings and outdoor décor neatly complete the picture of a dream yard.
Seen from the bar's side, there's another winning element which makes the container project even catchier: the generous windows and glass doors, ensuring the interiors are privy to first-class views (and generous amounts of natural light) all day long.
