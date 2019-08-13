The homify guide to quick and easy kitchen cleaning

Think of the many different ways in which we use our kitchens: cooking and preparing meals, socialising with friends, letting the kids use it to do homework… Yes, undoubtedly the kitchen is a space of many options, which, in turn, means it also gets its more than fair share of dirt, dust and grime.

Now, the obvious solution to any space getting dirty is cleaning it. But how do you tackle a practical space such as a kitchen to ensure that every surface, nook and cranny (from your kitchen island and floor right to the cabinetry and appliances) sparkle?

With our helpful kitchen cleaning guide, of course…