The homify guide to quick and easy kitchen cleaning

Think of the many different ways in which we use our kitchens: cooking and preparing meals, socialising with friends, letting the kids use it to do homework… Yes, undoubtedly the kitchen is a space of many options, which, in turn, means it also gets its more than fair share of dirt, dust and grime.
Now, the obvious solution to any space getting dirty is cleaning it. But how do you tackle a practical space such as a kitchen to ensure that every surface, nook and cranny (from your kitchen island and floor right to the cabinetry and appliances) sparkle?
With our helpful kitchen cleaning guide, of course…
You don’t go to war without the right tools. Likewise, you don’t tackle a big cleaning project without the basic dishcloths, sponges, paper towels, cleaning products, rubber gloves, mops, etc.
For serious deep kitchen cleaning, the following might need to be added to your shopping list:
• Surface cleaner or disinfectant spray
• Anti-bacterial cleaner for the fridge and food cupboards
• Oven- and floor cleaner
• Limescale remover
• Wood or metal polish (or both, depending on your kitchen’s surfaces and design style).
First, remove all the clutter by washing up those pots and pans. Then continue with step 2…
1. For the kitchen cupboards and surfaces, you need empty and bare spaces if you’re serious about cleaning. Thus, remove all the contents from cabinets and drawers. Then, go in with your trusty disinfectant spray and a microfiber cloth to wipe inside.
2. Next, scrub down all the outer surfaces. Don’t overlook the higher ones like the tops of cabinets or tall appliances. If you need a step-ladder for those high-rise cupboards, shelves and extractor fan, then so be it!
3. Make sure you use the right cleaner for your cupboard doors. For the fronts, opt for a bowl of warm (not boiling) and soapy water and a cloth. If your cupboards are made from solid wood, rather ask someone at the store about a special cleaning product.
4. Don’t forget about those handles and pulls. And if a simple wipe-down doesn’t cut it, remove them and soak them for a few hours (even overnight) in a bowl of warm and soapy water. Once dry, give them a good polish before re-attaching them.
5. Next, put all the items back in their rightful places. After everything is stowed away, squirt a bit of surface cleaner onto the worktops and kitchen tiles before wiping them down with a clean cloth.
The next step in your kitchen cleaning project is a bit trickier, as it involves the bigger appliances like your oven and fridge. However, even here you can save some time and energy.
1. Unplug your oven. Then, take out the shelves before you spray some oven cleaner to the inside surfaces, the door, as well as the top surfaces. Remember to wear your rubber gloves and keep the kitchen well-ventilated with open windows, a fan, etc.
2. Scrubbing the hob is next. Remove all the hob plates and place them inside the oven, coating them with cleaner as well. Leave them there for about half an hour.
3. Your fridge and freezer are next. Just like your oven, unplug these appliances and remove the interior contents and compartments. This is also the ideal time to chuck out any unwanted or mouldy food. The perishable items, like meat, should be stored in a cooler while you clean. And since you shouldn’t leave them for more than 30 minutes outside the fridge, quick cleaning is vital here!
4. Remove all the fridge shelving and soak them in warm soapy water in the sink or a large bucket.
5. To clean your interior fridge walls, wipe them down with a mild anti-bacterial spray and a microfiber cloth.
6. Remove the fridge shelves that have been soaking in the soapy water. Wipe them down, dry them, and insert them back into the fridge. Then reconnect the power the start refilling the fridge.
7. Soak loose oven parts, like the shelves and hob plates, in the sink / bucket as well (just be sure to replace the water which you used for the fridge shelves).
8. Scrub your oven’s top and inside surfaces with a sponge. For more complicated smudges, like crusted-on food marks, a second application may be needed.
9. Rinse your sponge and wipe down the oven with clean water to remove soapy residue.
10. Finally, scrub and rinse your hob plates and shelves that have been soaking. Place them back into the oven, but leave the door open to let the cooker dry. Reconnect the power source.
homify hint: Cleaning smaller kitchen appliances (like the microwave) may be easier, but is no less important. First, remove all detachable components and wash them separately in the sink. Then tackle the interiors by scrubbing grease stains. The kettle and toaster can also be wiped down with surface spray and a warm cloth on the outside, but for the kettle’s inside we recommend using a de-scaling agent.
A few final touches will ensure some extra sparkle in a kitchen that is already much cleaner!
1. Scrub your sink, but be sure to leave this until you’ve done the rest of the kitchen (and you know there are no more elements left to soak). Fill it with warm water and a spot of bleach or limescale remover – and always read the manufacturer’s instructions. Leave it for a few minutes, drain your sink, and wipe it down. Non-scratch scourers are the best if you really need to work at tough stains.
2. Don’t leave the floor. Tackle it with a broom or vacuum cleaner first to remove dust and debris. Then, go at it with a bucket of warm water and some diluted floor-cleaning solution, plus your best mop. Leave it to dry completely before allowing anyone to step on it.
And that’s your serious kitchen cleaning project complete in only a few hours! Your kitchen will only need this every one to two months if you and your household maintain a good level of surface hygiene (such as wiping spills immediately, etc.).
