​What Is Making Your House Messier?

Let’s be brutally honest: we all have a bit of mess in our homes (and we don’t mean your personal life). A little clutter here, a dirty surface there… there’s no harm as long as nobody sees it, right?

Wrong! Mess causes stress. Even if you close the cupboard door on that chaos, it lingers in your subconscious. That clutter constantly signals to your brain that your work is never done, and it also makes it more difficult for you to relax, both mentally and physically.

Although there are obvious culprits when it comes to messy and cluttered homes (too lazy to take out the trash being one of them), there are also other areas that you may have not even thought of, or are just so used to ignoring.

Let’s take a walk-through of the typical house, and see if its usual messy areas are shared by yours.