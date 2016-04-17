A Smart Home With A View

Designed by South Korean architects, Design A3, this is one of the loveliest homes that you will ever see, with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, gorgeous glass windows and a funky, modern style.

And today at homify, we are going to provide you with a little treat… a few snaps of the home before Design A3 waved their magic wand. We can see exactly where the home comes from and how it has evolved into something chic and trendy.

So let's go on an adventure today and see what a home is capable of when the experts get involved!