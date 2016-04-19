​The Prefab House That’s So Clever

Here on homify, we are crazy about prefabricated homes. For those of you who don’t know, prefabricated homes (often referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs) are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated buildings, which are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled. They are a very cost-effective option for housing.

With the ever-increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly design, the prefab market has been enjoying a great evolution. And as we will see today here on homify 360°, the prefabricated home can be just as drop-dead-gorgeous as any other home.

German professionals Puschmann Architektur is our specialist team of choice for today. Every prefab unit designed by them is modified to meet the requirements of the client. Construction takes around five months, and although the planning stages may be a little long, this is more than compensated for by the short installation period (about two days for basic construction and up to two weeks for weather-proofing the home).

Known as a low-energy home, our star for today is made from renewable raw wood and boasts superb insulation qualities.