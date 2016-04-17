A Villa in the Vineyards

The home we visit today is located in Argentina on property that span about 700 square metres with a fantastic floor space of about 230 square metres! The home is perfectly surrounded by vivacious vineyards, adding ambiance and atmosphere, as well as stunning sights and sounds into the equation.
The villa was designed by the team at VYC Arquitectura and combines modern style with the natural landscape to create a comfortable and relaxing living space. The home is the perfect place to unwind after a hectic day at work, and included an entrance hall, guest toilet, kitchen, study and open plan living and dining, as well as a laundry room, two bathrooms and three bedrooms! Let's take a peek!
The strong exterior of this home is characterized by the use of excellent materials such as stone and concrete. However, these materials are used inside the home as well, creating a synergized home design. The entrance is completely decorated in natural stone, right until the front door of this beautiful home.
The undercover parking area located next to the front door is convenient, so offloading groceries is now a quick and easy task. The gorgeous garden located in the front of the home is welcoming and inviting, adding a personal touch to a home otherwise encapsulated in privacy.
Let's take a moment to appreciate the stylish design and decor of this home. The thick stone wall adds a different yet dramatic exterior attraction. The home is perfectly decorated in neutral tones of grey, creating an exterior design that will be trendy for years to come.
The addition of windows in strategic places keeps the private spaces of this home out of street view, while allowing for natural sunlight and ventilation when needed. The adorable red potted plants is an accent colour that will come to life in the next image!
On entering this beautiful home, we see a spacious open plan living space that accommodates a dining area as well as living room. It's a stylish, modern and integrated design that is perfect! The red sofa and red accent wall adds a stylish pop of colour to the interior, creating a bright yet interesting interior!
The living area behind the TV brings in that textured natural stone design too, making this home a little more interesting. The windows located higher on the walls, maintains that level of privacy that these home owners wanted to achieve, but still allows for natural sunlight to enter this vibrant interior!
We head into the private quarters of this home now. The master bedroom is simple in its choice of colour and style with a olive green wall, dark headboard and pedestals, with a comforting yellow bed linen. The room is divided into a sleeping area and a dressing room, leaving the bedroom uncluttered and spacious.
The dressing room also provides access to the bathroom, keeping all the clothing and extra furniture out of the main bedroom. The colours and textures used in the bedroom are similar to that seen in the rest of villa, keeping the decor harmonious and stylish!
This secluded terrace like the rest of this modern home, maintains a level of privacy. It's cosy and relaxing throughout the day and will even make a great social space with family and friends. Enjoy the outdoor life during an evening meal or just sit in quiet contemplation.
The undercover space can be enjoyed regardless of the weather and with the addition of sliding doors, escaping into the comfort of the interior is quick and easy, especially when it's a bit too cold for comfort outside. Continue reading for more outdoor sights.
This gorgeous garden situated at the back of the house takes full advantage of the property size! It's a great space to entertain family and friends, host an outdoor party or barbecue or even just enjoy the sunshine on the luxurious lawns.
This gorgeous garden situated at the back of the house takes full advantage of the property size! It's a great space to entertain family and friends, host an outdoor party or barbecue or even just enjoy the sunshine on the luxurious lawns.

The back garden area quickly becomes an extension of the interior and with these large windows natural sunlight, ventilation and transparency has become part of this home decor!