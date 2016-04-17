A Villa in the Vineyards

The home we visit today is located in Argentina on property that span about 700 square metres with a fantastic floor space of about 230 square metres! The home is perfectly surrounded by vivacious vineyards, adding ambiance and atmosphere, as well as stunning sights and sounds into the equation.

The villa was designed by the team at VYC Arquitectura and combines modern style with the natural landscape to create a comfortable and relaxing living space. The home is the perfect place to unwind after a hectic day at work, and included an entrance hall, guest toilet, kitchen, study and open plan living and dining, as well as a laundry room, two bathrooms and three bedrooms! Let's take a peek!