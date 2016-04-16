Dark colours in small rooms? Give it a try!

In this edition of homify, we aim to debunk an old home decor myth… darker colours will make a space feel smaller. Sometimes a darker colour brings with it luxury, elegance and rich beauty, so just because your home is diminutive, doesn't mean you need to miss out on this fantastic stylish trend.

This Ideabook is filled with tips on how best to incorporate this designer home decor inspiration into your home, whether it be for your open plan living space, kitchen or even bedroom. Our team has your living space covered! It may be the more moody side of the colour palette, but that doesn't mean it can't be fabulous!