Five Fantastic Kitchen Transformations!

Before you start renovating a kitchen, it is very important to keep in mind how much space you have available as well as your personal needs. The kitchen is one of the busiest places in the house and has to be functional and comfortable, but at the same time very inviting.
Fortunately modern kitchens are increasingly versatile and customisable, almost always consisting of features that can be adapted to suit the space that you have.
Do not be afraid if the room that is currently used as a kitchen in your house is small or long—we just have to sharpen our wits to get satisfactory results!
Below you will find five kitchens, beautifully restored by our experts who will be a source of inspiration today!
We start by showing you a traditional wooden kitchen, to be renovated by Novodeco, which for the new owners is outdated and a little bit of an antique. The green work surface and white ceramic tiles with red detail are no longer trendy or in style. Nor is the division between this environment and the dining room.
What a transformation by Novodeco!
We are faced with a completely different environment to the one that we just saw. Firstly, the floor is covered with new elegant and modern tiles. Secondly, the walls have been painted a crisp and minimalist white, which has created a unique environment where we would expect to find refined cuisine. This works perfectly with the wooden furniture, white surfaces and the dining area around the corner.
This kitchen possesses great potential, even if it is developed in a long, narrow space that is very limited.
It is very bright and this is a feature that should not be underestimated. On the other hand, we need a bit of intervention to improve its appearance.
This is the result after acctif design experts intervened!
The floor is now covered with large, grey tiles and the walls and doors have been painted a hygienic and clean looking white. The background of the kitchen space is characterised by a lively green acid colour, which gives the space a touch of panache. It also makes it feel like a fun environment!
Here the picture speaks for itself! This kitchen is unusable: dirty, decaying, not very functional as well as aesthetically unappealing. The tiles on the walls and on the floor are in very bad condition, not to mention the appliances.
Fortunately professionals 2 Mar Construcciones e Interiorismo intervened!
The transformation is amazing! Not only has the style completely changed, but so has the era. Instead of old-fashioned tiles, we now have a stylish floor covered in parquet, which are finished in shades of grey. The walls are painted white and the kitchen furniture chosen is an ultra modern design.
Now we take you to Barcelono in the Sagrada Familia area. In the picture, you can see the beginnings of work being done on this specific kitchen, which is in an apartment that has been purchased as an investment. The owners plan to rent out the apartment, for extra income.
The kitchen, as a result, needs to be functional and comfortable, but at the same time, attractive and stylish, in order to attract tourists.
And here's the result! A practical and functional kitchen, stocked with everything you need. It's also well-lit and very refined.
The L-shape allows you to create an independent environment, even though it is an open plan kitchen. The white colour of the surfaces, which merge with the walls, visually expands the space and does not weigh the environment down.
We finish off this ideabook by looking at a kitchen that belongs to a house built in an old French factory. Although at first glance it appears to be functional and in good condition, the wooden furniture as well as the reddish tiles that cover the floor as well as part of the wall, are very heavy and outdated.
Thanks to the intervention of interior design expert Alice Bizien, the kitchen has completely changed in appearance. The old-fashioned kitchen has transformed into a contemporary kitchen that is ultra chic!
The old tiles that we saw in the last image have been replaced by PVC coating with a geometric design. Super modern black kitchen furniture has been chosen, which stand out against the while walls and the wooden beams on the ceiling. These beams are a dusty grey colour, which work well in combination with the dominant tones used throughout the rest of the environment.
The transformation is mind-boggling!