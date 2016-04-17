Five Fantastic Kitchen Transformations!

Before you start renovating a kitchen, it is very important to keep in mind how much space you have available as well as your personal needs. The kitchen is one of the busiest places in the house and has to be functional and comfortable, but at the same time very inviting.

Fortunately modern kitchens are increasingly versatile and customisable, almost always consisting of features that can be adapted to suit the space that you have.

Do not be afraid if the room that is currently used as a kitchen in your house is small or long—we just have to sharpen our wits to get satisfactory results!

Below you will find five kitchens, beautifully restored by our experts who will be a source of inspiration today!