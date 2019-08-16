Project Siavonga by Deborah Garth Interior Design International

Our latest inspirational piece comes from Deborah Garth Interior Design International in Johannesburg. Ever since being established back in March 1992, this award-winning interior design firm has been specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- designs with a deluxe touch.

With its top-notch team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, clients right across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal have come to expect nothing short of perfection from Deborah Garth.

But every now and again the firm gets contracted to take control of design projects outside South Africa’s borders, as is the case with one of its newest portfolio pieces in Siavonga. Siavonga is a town in the Southern Province of Zambia, located on the north shore of Lake Kariba. Here, in a tranquil and exotic location, is where Deborah Garth is showing us the early stages (in 3D rendering) of “Project Siavonga”.