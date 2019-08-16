Project Siavonga by Deborah Garth Interior Design International

Our latest inspirational piece comes from Deborah Garth Interior Design International in Johannesburg. Ever since being established back in March 1992, this award-winning interior design firm has been specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- designs with a deluxe touch.
With its top-notch team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, clients right across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal have come to expect nothing short of perfection from Deborah Garth.
But every now and again the firm gets contracted to take control of design projects outside South Africa’s borders, as is the case with one of its newest portfolio pieces in Siavonga. Siavonga is a town in the Southern Province of Zambia, located on the north shore of Lake Kariba. Here, in a tranquil and exotic location, is where Deborah Garth is showing us the early stages (in 3D rendering) of “Project Siavonga”.
Bathroom- and kitchen renovations are nothing new to Deborah Garth; thus, the firm is well aware of what design blunders to sidestep. For instance, thanks to in-depth experience, the company knows that it’s not always the best idea to replace fittings that are not as old or tiles that were installed very recently.
And in this Zambia project, there was a constant choice between what to keep (old) and what to remove (and replace it with the new). Even though the bathroom underwent a makeover not too long ago, a calmer look was opted for. Fortunately, a deluxe design flaunting a spa-like ambience was achieved without having to replace all the tile work.
Another alternative design was conjured up for the same bathroom, this time introducing a subway tile into the shower space, making it become more prominent in relation to the bathing area (or is that the other way around?).
And since Deborah Garth specialises in bathroom- and kitchen designs, the firm has learned a thing or two about what to consider when it comes to bathroom upgrades. Like the fact that you shouldn’t just ignore existing tiles or countertops, but must instead locate items and hardware that enhance the bathroom’s existing pieces. And that first-class quality faucets and hardware are crucial when you want a serious (and practical) upgrade.
Just about all professionals in the design- and architectural industries have 3D rendering tools at their disposal to speed up processes and better explain their visions to clients. Deborah Garth is no exception.
With these superior design tools, the firm could easily see the difference between an open-plan area in which the cooking- and food prepping areas were combined with the kitchen’s dining zone, and having a wall separate the kitchen and dining spots.
In the end it was decided to keep the wall and forego the open-plan layout. And as soon as the designers focused on the kitchen area, they started playing with a striking green accent tile design lending quite the lush vibe to the cooking zone.
This tribute to Mother Nature was further enhanced by the green potted plants that further reflect the natural beauty of the Siavonga surroundings.
Further details were sprinkled throughout the project to complete the look, such as the beautiful African art pieces adorning the wall separating the cooking- and dining areas. And the eye-catching chandelier dangling above the contemporary dining table.
Of course this design is not complete yet. So, expect an in-depth update on “Project Siavonga” very soon…
