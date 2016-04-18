​The Rustic House That’s Rich In Style

Here on homify 360°, we just love it when a house gets a fantastic revamp, whether it’s on a smaller scale in terms of repainting the walls and spicing up the décor, or much bigger like a renovation.
Today, we are sneaking a peek at the finished result of such a renovation of a family home in Brazil. Archdesign Studio oversaw this project of a home that presents an impressive street presence, as well as equally dramatic interior spaces. Think double-height volumes, raw materials, and a spicy colour palette.
The house’s main volume forms the social heart of the home, presenting a generously spaced room that even has its own mezzanine/loft area. But it is the use and combination of materials that really caught our eyes, a key feature of this project.
But we won’t leave you in suspense any longer!
The home has a very striking street presence, dominated by a glazed gable front with timber frames. This grand facade does have its privacy, though, in the form of white curtains which cover the entire length of the glass, impressively shielding this double-height volume from outside prying eyes.
A crisp white monolithic structure protrudes from the front gable, framing the main entrance. As large stone steps come to meet the sidewalk, a perfectly manicured front garden adds a fresh dose of greens and scents to the facade.
A perfectly orchestrated facade, and one amazing first impression.
And just when we thought we’d seen it all, in comes one striking interior to take our breaths away. Highly polished stone tiles, in a natural earthy tone, line the floor in a gleaming fashion, brilliantly reflecting the lighting of the room. White walls form a clean and simple backdrop that allows the incredible timber structure of the roof to become the main star of this interior show.
Adding some more functionality into the room is the loft level – enclosed by a timber railing and accessed via a spiral staircase (adorned in the same warm, honey toned wood), it shares in the same open spaciousness of the greater volume.
A room with such a grand character needs some closer inspection, so we zoom in on the living space. Here we see a close-up of the high-quality materials used. Plush armchairs ensure soft and comfortable seating, nestled cosily in a fluffy rug.
The chic fireplace extends the full height of the room, ensuring a stunning visual element in the living area. Those warm earth brown stones strike up a delightful conversation with the rest of the neutral tones.
We stroll over to the kitchen, which is reasonably simple and minimal, yet worlds away from bland and boring. We adore that white island bench that features a timber surface wrapping around it to create a breakfast bar.
A touch of bright geometrics is added via the chairs, forming a delightful contrast between autumn colours and dark tones.
The prize-winning element, at least in our books, in the bathroom must surely be that sculptured, wall-hung vanity. Carved from stone, it ensures a dramatic touch to the small and simple space.
As in the rest of the house, neutral hues reign supreme, accompanied by the rich mahogany-toned wooden door. And to ensure optimum touches of comfort, a magazine rack, potted plant, and fur rug have been added.
From the kitchen, large sliding doors open up to the generous pool and deck area. The splashing spot flaunts a deliciously curvy form, contrasting sharply with the linearity and sharp angles of the house.
A small pergola structure adjoins the pool and timber deck, complete with an outdoor dining table and lounge furniture that are perfect for those long summer days. And doesn't that dreamy blue of the water just look so tranquil and inviting?
Longing for more renovation projects? Then have a look at Before and After: The Sexy Loft.