​The Rustic House That’s Rich In Style

Here on homify 360°, we just love it when a house gets a fantastic revamp, whether it’s on a smaller scale in terms of repainting the walls and spicing up the décor, or much bigger like a renovation.

Today, we are sneaking a peek at the finished result of such a renovation of a family home in Brazil. Archdesign Studio oversaw this project of a home that presents an impressive street presence, as well as equally dramatic interior spaces. Think double-height volumes, raw materials, and a spicy colour palette.

The house’s main volume forms the social heart of the home, presenting a generously spaced room that even has its own mezzanine/loft area. But it is the use and combination of materials that really caught our eyes, a key feature of this project.

But we won’t leave you in suspense any longer!